Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has declared that his joint presidential ticket with Atiku Abubakar will bring about a new dawn in Nigeria

He assured that the Atiku-Okowa ticket would not make promises they would not keep, adding that they will impact strongly on the lives of Nigerians

Okowa also assured that if elected, the PDP administration in the country would work with the organised private sector to create jobs

Asaba - Delta state governor and vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has said his joint ticket with Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2023 presidential election is the pathway for a new Nigeria.

Okowa also stated that the PDP's triumph in 2023 would give Nigerians victory over insensitive and careless administration, and renewed hope for greatness.

Governor Okowa acknowledging cheers from his supporters in Asaba. Photo credit: @IAOkowa

Source: Twitter

The Delta state governor made the comment while addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters who thronged the Cenotaph, Asaba, to welcome him on Thursday, June 23 after his emergence as the running mate of Atiku.

He thanked the people of Delta for their support, saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“In the last seven years, all has not been well with our nation and when a challenge comes such as this as I tell people, what we need to do is to pray to be resilient and hopeful and the hope has come.

“Many may not immediately appreciate it but God has endorsed it and by His special grace, the process of rebuilding and recreation of hope for our Nigerian youths, students and for our women will start on the first day, that is, May 29, 2023.

“It is not going to be by our might; it is coming from the Lord God and God is going to use the youths, women, elders and opinion leaders of this country to cause this change to come.

“The change that is coming is a positive change and it will be very constructive and will bring meaningful life to our people.’’

Okowa urged youths to rise up to the challenge ahead and expressed concern for all young people in the country.

He, however, stated that there was a chance to recreate and rebuild the country, and charged the youths to be committed to the course of rescuing Nigeria.

The vice-presidential candidate said that his administration had worked closely with youths in Delta to deliver on his agenda for the people.

The ceremony was attended by the wife of the governor, Edith Okowa; the Deputy Governor, Kingsley Otuaro; Minority Leader of the House of Reps, Ndudi Elumelu; Speaker of the State House of Assembly and governorship candidate of the party, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori among others.

Atiku has answers to Nigeria's challenges, says Okowa

Earlier, Governor Okowa said Atiku has solutions to the numerous challenges bedevilling Nigeria.

The Delta state governor made the comment on Thursday, June 16 in his acceptance speech after his nomination as the vice-presidential candidate of the PDP.

He said that the solutions to Nigeria's problems as a nation lay in Atiku’s book "My Covenant With Nigeria" and urged party members and all Nigerians to join hands with the PDP to rescue the nation from maladministration.

2023: How Okowa emerged as Atiku's running mate

Legit.ng had reported that Okowa emerged as the running mate to Atiku after he was screened.

Thereafter, Atiku personally announced Okowa as his running mate on Thursday, June 16, in the party's national secretariat in Abuja.

The announcement triggered various reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng