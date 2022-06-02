The Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, has made his choice as to who will be his running mate in the 2023 general elections

In what came as a rude surprise to a lot of people, Governor Makinde chose Barrister Bayo Lawal, one of his appointees

The Oyo governor, by this rather strange move, has dumped his deputy, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan, in his gubernatorial ambition

Ibadan, Oyo - In top-gear preparations for the 2023 general elections, Governor Seyi Makinde has made a serious decision that will hopefully boost his chances of victory.

The young Oyo governor has dropped his deputy, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan, as his running mate, Leadership gathers.

The Oyo governor choose one of his appointees as running mate (Photo: @seyimakinde)

Source: Twitter

To join him in his gubernatorial bid, Makinde chose Barrister Bayo Lawal, the chairman of the State Housing Corporation, as his running mate.

Lawal, as reported, was one of three other persons widely rumoured as possible replacements for the deputy governor.

