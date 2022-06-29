The House of Representatives have agreed to ensure that Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife get justice in the United Kingdom

This disclosure was made by the speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila on the floor of the plenary on Tuesday, June 28

According to Gbajabiamila, the House would apply diplomatic pressure by making sure that all facts are available for the case of organ trafficking against Ekweremadu in the UK

Lawmakers of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, June 28, resolved to deploy diplomatic measures in ensuring that a former deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife get justice in the United Kingdom.

Speaking at the plenary, the speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila assured his colleagues that he would do everything possible to meet their UK counterpart on the allegations levelled against the Ekweremadus.

The speaker of the House of Representatives said diplomatic pressure will be applied to ensure the Ekweremadus get justice. Photo: BBC

Source: UGC

Charges against the Ekweremadus

Ekweremadu and his wife had been accused of human trafficking and an attempt to harvest the organ of a boy said to be 15 years old by UK prosecutors.

Arraigned at the Uxbridge Magistrate Court, details available showed that Ekweremadus had intended to use the boy's organs for a kidney transplant for their daughter.

Applying diplomatic pressure for fair hearing

However, Gbajabiamila said it is important that the embattled lawmaker gets fair treatment from the UK court on the matter.

He added that the lower chamber will use “diplomatic pressure” to ensure that “due process” is followed in the case.

His words:

“I have spoken with the Nigerian high commissioner (to the UK, Sharafa Ishola) who has been extremely proactive in this matter and I expressed the need for him to continue to avail Senator Ekweremadu with all the necessary assistance that he will need to prove his case.

Gbajabiamila said he believes it is important that this is escalated as well as possible to the UK parliament.

He added:

“I would try and get in touch with the speaker of the parliament (UK) whom I was opportune to meet with and had fruitful discussions with just a couple of months ago.

"I believe honourable Buba Yusuf (chairman of the house committee on foreign affairs) should also get in touch with his foreign affairs counterpart in the UK parliament."

