The University of Lincoln has banned Senator Ike Ekweremadu from undertaking any duties at the institution

The ban from the university comes barely 13 days after the lawmaker was appointed a visiting professor at the University of Lincoln England

According to the spokesperson of the institution, the university is deeply concerned about the nature of these allegations against Ekweremadu

The travails of the former deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, have taken another turn since his arraignment before the Uxbridge Magistrate's Court, United Kingdom.

In a recent twist, the University of Lincoln has banned the Nigerian lawmaker from serving as a visiting professor over the allegation of trafficking a 15-year-old boy and attempted organ harvesting from the same individual.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu has been banned from continuing his duties as a visiting professor at the Lincoln University, UK Photo: Ike Ekweremadu

Source: Twitter

Ekweremadu's appointment as a visiting professor

Recall that on June 12, Ekweremadu in a tweet has shared photos of himself receiving a letter of appointment from the University of Lincoln, England.

Giving details of the letter, Ekweremadu said the had been appointed as a visiting professor of corporate and international linkages.

According to the embattled lawmaker, he also received a "highly treasured gift" from the university - a copy of the Magna Carta which was created in 1215.

However, 13 days after his appointment at the institution, the spokesperson for Lincoln University, visiting professors are often non-residents at the university.

The University of Lincoln reacts to Ekweremadu's trial

Daily Mail reports that the institution's spokesperson also said that the position is an unpaid one and on the advisory cadre.

Also highlighting the institution's concern over the ongoing Ekweremadu case, the spokesperson said the lawmaker would not be undertaking any duties as visiting professor at Lincoln University.

His words:

"Visiting professors are often, as is in this case, non-resident at the university, unpaid and advisory.

‘We are deeply concerned about the nature of these allegations but as this is an active police investigation, we cannot comment further at this stage.

‘Whilst this matter is subject to investigation, this person will not be undertaking any duties as visiting professor at Lincoln."

Ekweremadus' trial to continue or not? Meet UK attorney general who would decide in 14 days

The attorney general of the United Kingdom, Suella Braverman, is expected to decide the fate of the Ike Ekweremadus on July 7.

Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice are facing charges of human trafficking and attempted organ harvesting from a child.

The duo have been accused of complicity in bringing a child said to be 15 years of age to the UK for organ harvesting.

UK prosecutors finally reveal how Senator Ike Ekweremadu, wife were arrested

Senator Ekweremadu and his wife were arrested on their way to Istanbul, Turkey, prosecutors in the United Kingdom have said.

The lawmaker and his wife Beatrice were arrested by police officers in the United Kingdom at the Heathrow Airport.

Ekweremadu has been accused of an attempt to harvest the organs of a 15-year-old boy alongside his wife.

