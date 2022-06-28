Peter Obi has gotten the firm promise that Nigerian workers will support in the 2023 presidential election

The leaders of the NLC and TUC say they will queue behind the Labour Party presidential candidate during the election

According to the labour union leaders, the Labour Party is now stronger and it is the only party for Nigerian workers

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) have pledged to support, campaign and do everything within their power to ensure the Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi wins the 2023 polls.

The NLC and TUC presidents, Comrade Ayuba Wabba and Quadri Olaleye made the pledge in their different welcome addresses during the 10th-anniversary lecture in honour of the third president of NLC, the late Pascal Bayau, on Tuesday, June 28 in Abuja.

Peter Obi and some labour leaders during his visit to the NLC and TUC leadership. Photo credit: @Coalitionforpo

Source: Twitter

Comrade Wabba stated that Obi was among the finest Nigerians and the first presidential candidate of the Labour Party to be recognised by the labour Centre.

He also recalled that workers’ unions have realised that strikes and protests alone cannot change the narratives in Nigeria, which informed the full venture into politics and work hard to support candidates whose mantra will make life better for their members and Nigerians at large.

On his part, Olaleye said Obi was a face among the presidential candidates all labour unions are pleased and ready to work with, and that the entire labour movement had accepted, adopted and would support, and ensure workers massively voted for him in the 2023 presidential elections.

He further said the Labour Party was stronger, one and formidable.

The TUC president added that the party had a widespread structure, as there was a worker and a member of either TUC or NLC in every family across Nigeria.

He insisted that the Labour Party was the only party for Nigerian workers.

The former Anambra state governor said his visit to the leadership of the two labour centres was not to campaign but for a courtesy call; to honour the organised labour on whose party and interest he was seeking Nigerians’ vote in the 2023 general elections.

He said:

“My commitment is to move Nigeria from consumption to production and you can’t talk about production without labour. Labour is the engine of production, capital and machines can do anything but labour is what makes it work. Because labour is the greatest contributor to production, it has to be properly remunerated.

“I don’t need to tell you how bad things are in this country today. if you are on wages, today Nigerians spend 100 percent of their wages on just feeding. So many don’t even know where their next meal will come from. They pay to train their children only for them to finish school and stay at home without work.

“These are issues we need to discuss. Nobody can be president without sitting down with the labour organisation to decide the future of Nigeria.

“We can no longer have a situation where the leaders are here and workers are there. They must sit on the same table and talk. That is the beginning of the solution, that is what is happening all over the world.

“Nigeria is not a producing country. The collective effect of what we are suffering today is bad leadership. We have a leadership that concentrates on sharing. So you have to move from sharing formula to production formula.

“This is a country of 200 million people sitting on 923,000 square kilometers of land. They can’t feed themselves, they can’t export anything.”

2023: Peter Obi giving APC, PDP sleepless nights, says Victor Umeh

On his part, Senator Victor Umeh has declared that the mass movement trailing the presidential aspiration of Obi has become a source of worry for both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition - Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Umeh stated this in an interactive section with some members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, in Awka, the Anambra state capital on Tuesday, June 21.

He added that the brazen act of denying the southeast and Ndigbo to produce the president by the two major parties of the APC and PDP was totally unacceptable and against the principles and letters of zoning arrangement between the north and the south.

2023: Obaseki says Peter Obi is a force to reckon with

Similarly, Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has declared that Nigerians are no longer interested in the APC and the PDP.

According to the governor, Nigerians are now in search of an alternative political party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Obaseki also acknowledged the rising political profile of Obi, saying his supporters are in every Nigerian home.

