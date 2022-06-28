The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has shown that it is ready to slug it out with the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Osun state gubernatorial election.

This is as the opposition party has inaugurated its national campaign council made up of governors, senators, and influential chieftains from various states in Nigeria (150 in all).

The PDP has rolled out its topnotch campaign squad to unseat APC in the Osun Guber (Photo: Peoples Democratic Party)

Source: Facebook

The campaign council is to be chaired by Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa state with a collection of other governors as vice-chairmen.

They are:

Governor Nyesom Wike Governor Seyi Makinde Governor Aminu Tambuwal Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Governor Darius Ishaku Governor Samuel Ortom Governor Godwin Obaseki Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

Other members of the council are contained in a statement released on Monday, June 27, by the PDP's national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

The statement read:

"The National Working Committee (NWC) of our Great Party, The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has approved the appointment of the under-listed Party stakeholders to serve on the Osun state gubernatorial national campaign council for the Saturday, July 16, 2022 governorship election in Osun state."

