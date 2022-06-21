The incessant rate of voter inducement in Nigeria's electoral practice is gradually becoming a trend

However, citizens are left with the choice to take power into their hands with the advent of INEC's new technology which makes it difficult to rig elections

Meanwhile, a coalition group has urged candidates to desist from such an approach in the forthcoming Osun gubernatorial elections

Osun, Osogbo - A coalition group, Heads of Mainline Churches in Osogbo, Osun state has urged candidates in the forthcoming gubernatorial election to adopt an issue-based campaign rather than the verbal and physical assault of opponents in campaign activities.

The coalition group made this known in a jointly signed statement by heads of the coalition made available to Legit.ng on Monday, June 20.

The incumbent governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, and Senator Ademola Adeleke are the two top favourite for the Osun guber polls. Photo: (INEC)

Source: Facebook

The coalition group comprised the Bishop of the Catholic Osogbo of Diocese and the Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Osun.

Others include the Bishop of the Osun Diocese, the Bishop of the Osun-Central Diocese of the African Church and the President of the Osun Baptist Conference.

According to the statement, the group urged the various gubernatorial candidates to continue to use verbal and body languages that promote peace.

Osun guber polls: Group sues for youth participation, berates voter inducement

Similarly, the group also called for youths in the state to partake in the electoral process of the governorship and shun any form of violence during the course of the election.

Eligible citizens who have registered for the their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) were also charged to ensure they collect it in earnest to solidify their active participation in the coming gubernatorial election.

The statement reads:

"We encourage all young persons in Osun state to make a personal commitment to contribute to the joint effort for the fostering of peace and progress in Osun State."

While reacting to the incessant rate of voter-inducement, the group described it as a "worsening shameful ugly trend".

The group said:

"All citizens of Osun and indeed our nation Nigeria must in the spirit of patriotism and sense of common vehemently renounce the marauding beast of vote-buying which makes our polity vulnerable to cowards in the political space who mean nothing good for our common existence."

Meanwhile, other stakeholders like the media, civil societies, security agencies, traditional heads and religious group have also been urged to play their responsible roles in ensuring a seamless and violent-free polls.

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2022 gubernatorial election in Osun state, Yiaga Africa has rolled out its pre-election report.

Yiaga Africa in its report raised an alarm over a possible cult or political thug attack during the election.

The group also noted that there is a high rise in voter inducement activities in the state with N5000 as the least amount per voter.

In another development, Yiaga Africa calls on the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the CVR exercise by three weeks.

It also called for investigation of allegations of bribery and non-deployment of personnel in some Registration Centers.

Commends INEC for deploying additional 209 machines to Kano, Lagos, and five states in the Southeast.

