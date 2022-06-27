Sunday, June 26, was no doubt a day of victory and jubilation for the camp of the PDP, especially in Sokoto state

This as the PDP in the northern state received a lot of prominent APC members who have now joined its fold

Among the defectors are members of the Senate, and House of Reps who were APC chieftains, including the speaker of the state's House of Assembly, Alhaji Aminu Achida

Sokoto - The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday, June 26, lost at least four of its chieftains in the north to the camp of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As reported by This Day, the speaker of the Sokoto House of Assembly, Alhaji Aminu Achida, joined the PDP in Sokoto state on Sunday, June 26.

Alongside Achida, three APC former governorship aspirants resigned their membership in the ruling party and moved to the PDP.

The PDP has claimed a lot of APC members in Sokoto (Photo: @IAOkowa)

The gubernatorial aspirants are: Yusuf Suleiman (a former minister of sports), Alhaji Abubakar Gumbi, and Rep. Balarabe Salame.

Others who joined the defectors include Rep. Yusuf Kurdula, Senator Bello Gada, state Assemblyman Murtala Maigona, serving national commissioner in the Public Complaints Commission, and Senator Jibril Gada.

Also, about 30, 000 supporters of these former APC bigwigs in the northern state joined the PDP.

The new PDP members were received by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his Sokoto colleague, Aminu Tambuwal.

According to PM News, Okowa, who was jubilant over the development, said:

“Our party is working judiciously to salvage the country from its current challenges of insecurity and other numerous challenges.

“Atiku is the man to take Nigeria out of its present stage, as such our country of tomorrow needs everyone in the struggle by PDP."

Okowa shared the big achievement on his Twitter page on Sunday, June 26.

He wrote:

“The @OfficialPDPNig under the leadership of our Presidential Flagbearer, Alhaji @Atiku Abubakar, is coming back to rescue and unite Nigeria!”

On his part, Tambuwal said the former APC chieftains are finally returning home having been convinced of the good leadership of the PDP both in the state and in Nigeria

His words:

“Today you are all returning home. I am happy that all of you are satisfied and convinced with the PDP leadership in Sokoto and Nigeria."

