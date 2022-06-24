The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has been labelled as a party that lacks preparation for the 2023 general election

The vice-presidential candidate of the main opposition party, PDP made this known during a live telecast

He stated that APC's dilemma in picking a vice-presidential candidate is a clear indication of their confused state

The vice-presidential candidate and governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa said the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) is not prepared for the 2023 general election, Premium Times reported.

Okowa stated this on Thursday, June 23 during the live telecast of a popular TV program, “Politics Today” on Channels TV.

Speculations have it that Bola Tinubu is still on the hunt for a running mate despite the submitting Kabir Masari's name at INEC.

Source: Facebook

While stating his reason for the comment, Okowa said the speculations that the ruling party is yet to have a substantive vice-presidential candidate is a clear indication that they are not ready for the presidential polls in 2023.

Who is Tinubu's reported placeholder candidate Kabir Masari

Legit.ng recall Alhaji Kabir Ibrahim Masari was named as the running mate of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Masari is a serving board member of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) located in Kuru, near Jos, the Plateau State capital.

However, another report by the DailyTrust newspaper stated that Tinubu submitted Masari's name as a placeholder ahead of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deadline for parties to submit the names of their candidates for the 2023 elections.

APC lacks strategy, says Okowa

Reacting to this development, Governor Okowa stated that the APC lacked strategy as he played down the strategy of the ruling party in its bid to choose a running mate for the presidential candidate.

Okowa said:

“We can see that the APC is already finding it difficult to find who will be their vice-presidential candidate. We are hearing what we have not heard before that they have somebody on placement to be replaced (as vice-presidential candidate).

“That actually is not smart. It does not make us believe that they are ready for the election. There is still a lot of confusion in the APC.”

2023 presidency: Okowa expresses confidence, optimism ahead of polls

The PDP vice-presidential candidate said, unlike the APC, the PDP made their decision on his joint ticket.

He said he and Mr Abubakar would bring their administrative experiences to bear in running the country’s affairs if elected in 2023.

Describing their joint ticket as “strong,” Mr Okowa expressed confidence that the PDP would emerge victorious in the 2023 presidential election.

He said:

“I believe that Nigerians do know that we will bring a lot of experiences on board. The experiences of a former vice president (of Nigeria) and the experience that I also bring to the ticket, from both the legislature and having been a governor.

“It is going to be just beyond the issue of zones when we go into the campaigns. The positive experience that I bring on board will definitely give us a victory path."

2023: I Didn’t betray Southern Nigeria, Says Gov Ifeanyi Okowa

Meanwhile, in another development, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has refuted claims that he betrayed southern Nigeria by accepting to be Atiku's running mate.

The allegation was made by the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum after Atiku announced he will run on a joint ticket with Okowa.

Okowa clarified his stance on the issue and noted that he won't want to join issues with the elders because he respects them.

Atiku has answers to Nigeria's challenges, says Okowa

Governor Okowa has also assured that Atiku has solutions to the numerous challenges bedevilling Nigeria.

The Delta state governor made the comment on Thursday, June 16 in his acceptance speech after his nomination as the vice-presidential candidate of the PDP.

He said that the solutions to Nigeria's problems as a nation lay in Atiku’s book "My Covenant With Nigeria" and urged party members and all Nigerians to join hands with the PDP to rescue the nation from maladministration.

