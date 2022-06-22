Benue state governor has explained the real reason why his government cannot pay workers' salaries

While speaking with journalists in the state capital Makurdi, Samuel Ortom gave three important reasons

He noted that the rising security challenges the state is faced with poses a great threat to the state's internally generated revenue

On Wednesday, June 22, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state revealed it had become difficult to pay the salaries of Benue workers, Daily Trust reports.

It was reported that workers under the state employees have been complaining of being owed three months’ salaries.

Ortom while answering questions from journalists in Makurdi, the state capital, on Wednesday, gave three reasons for the development.

Governor Samuel Ortom shared important reasons why he cannot pay Benue workers' salaries. Photo credit: Benue State Government

Source: Facebook

Governor Ortom give reasons

He blamed factors such as the rising cost of overheads, the inability of the NNPC to remit money to the federal account and the state’s low internally generated revenue (IGR) as a result of insecurity.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The governor said it had been difficult to coordinate the IGR due to the increasing insecurity challenge which had landed nearly two million of the state’s population in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps.

Ortom said:

“Even the federal government has been borrowing to pay salaries but states do not have powers to do so except with permission from the Federal Ministry of Finance’s Debt Management Office (DMO). It’s a big challenge because we are facing the economic realities.”

Benue 2023: Finance commissioner, Olofu speaks after PDP primary, gives full description of party's conduct

For successfully completing the congresses and primaries without hitches or stalemates, Benue state commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning, David Olofu hailed Governor Samuel Ortom and the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Olofu also congratulated the PDP governorship flagbearer for the state, Titus Uba, the deputy governorship candidate, John Ngbede, and all the candidates for the National Assembly and House of Assembly positions across the state.

The party had rounded up its statewide primaries on Wednesday, May, 25, in Makurdi, where the current speaker of the Benue House of Assembly, Uba, a native of Vandeikya, won the contest to emerge the state governorship flag bearer.

Jubilation in Benue as PDP chairman emerges deputy governorship candidate

The emergence of the deputy governor for the 2023 governorship election in Benue state had been announced.

The announcement was made by the governor of Benue state Samuel Ortom on Sunday, June 6, during the expanded caucus of the party.

John Ngbede was favoured due to the in-house zoning arrangement of the party and his long-standing commitment to PDP.

Source: Legit.ng