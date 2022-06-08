The Benue state commissioner for finance on Tuesday, June 7, congratulated the winners of the Peoples Democratic Party's governorship ticket in the state

David Olofu also commended the John Ngbede for securing the party's deputy governorship candidate position ahead of the 2023 general election

According to the commissioner, the PDP has continued to set examples for other political parties to follow

For successfully completing the congresses and primaries without hitches or stalemates, Benue state commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning, David Olofu hailed Governor Samuel Ortom and the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Olofu also congratulated the PDP governorship flagbearer for the state, Titus Uba, the deputy governorship candidate, John Ngbede, and all the candidates for the National Assembly and House of Assembly positions across the state.

David Olofu, Benue state's commissioner for finance has said that the PDP is leading by example. Photo: David Olofu

The party had rounded up its statewide primaries on Wednesday, May, 25, in Makurdi, where the current speaker of the Benue House of Assembly, Uba, a native of Vandeikya, won the contest to emerge the state governorship flag bearer.

Also, at an expanded caucus meeting at the People's House, Makurdi, on Sunday, June 5, Governor Ortom announced Ngbede who hails from the Agatu local government area as the deputy governorship candidate of the party for the 2023 guber elections.

Addressing journalists shortly after the certificate of return was presented to him in Abuja on Tuesday, June 7, Uba said the PDP has continued to be the leading light in the democratic journey of Nigeria and Benue state.

He called on other political parties across the country to emulate the high standard of transparency, credibility, maturity and internal democracy displayed by the PDP.

His words:

"Our party, the PDP has demonstrated to the whole world what true democracy entails. Right from the delegate congresses to the conduct of the party primaries, PDP has shown utmost transparency, credibility, maturity and internal democracy, devoid of rancour, hitches, stalemates or court suits."

"I wish other political parties could emulate this quality example so as to institutionalise good governance across the board."

"Let me also use this opportunity to laud the exemplary leadership of Governor Samuel Ortom and the State working Committee of our great party for showing the light. "

Further congratulating the candidates, Olofu said with this bold, clear and convincing step, the PDP is set for a landslide victory in the 2023 general elections.

He also called on aspirants who lost out to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and continue to support the party to achieve victory, come 2023.

