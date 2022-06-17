Senator Ovie Omo-Agege revealed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is planning to use Delta state money to fund Atiku Abubakar's campaign

According to a statement by its campaign organisation, the senator noted that the alarm is necessary as such a move by the governor is unacceptable

The governorship hopeful lament bitterly over the current situation in Delta state while noting that Okowa did nothing to develop the state

The Delta state All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial campaign organisation has raised the alarm that the Delta state governor and vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, was allegedly planning to use his state funds to finance Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s campaign and other political activities for 2023 elections.

The campaign organisation, which belongs to the Delta state governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, in a statement signed by its director, communications and media strategy, Ima Niboro, on Friday, June 17, said the alarm became necessary in the light of credible intelligence at its disposal that the 2023 general election is a PDP conduit pipe to loot the state.

It noted that the use of taxpayers’ funds and collective resources of Deltans to fund personal political ambitions was unacceptable, callous and inhuman, Leadership reports.

The organisation said:

“We have sufficient grounds to suspect that these loans are being taken to prosecute Atiku’s presidential campaign. We will not stand by and watch Okowa impoverish our people in order to enthrone a man who has nothing to offer Deltans in particular and Nigerians in general.

“If Governor Okowa had devoted half of the time he used in pursuing his Vice Presidential ambition to focus on governance, we wouldn’t be where we are today."

According to the campaign organisation, the path of backwardness and crippling debts which the Okowa government has allegedly sentenced the state was undeserved given the huge, abundant human and natural resources that Delta is blessed with.

It, therefore, charged the governor to borrow a leaf from his counterparts in Rivers, Borno, Ebonyi and other states that are blazing the trail with legacy projects, turning their states into massive construction sites, while paying outstanding gratuities and pensions, rather than take loans with nothing to show at the end of the day.

