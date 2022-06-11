Following his emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the APC presidential candidate, the focus has now shifted on his choice of running mate

Speaking on the matter, APC chieftain Femi Fani-Kayode said if Tinubu, Muslim, decides to pick another Muslim as a running mate, the party will need to defend the choice

However, the APC chieftain said he would support and defend Tinubu even if he decides to pick a Muslim running mate

Tinubu won the APC presidential ticket at the recently concluded special convention of the party. Following his victory, there have been heated debates over who he should choose as a running mate.

Source: Facebook

As a Muslim from the south, the former Lagos governor would be expected to pick a Christian northerner as a running mate.

The choice, however, becomes complicated as the choice of a Christian from the Muslim-dominated north may adversely affect the chances of the APC presidential candidate securing the much-needed votes from the region.

Muslim-Muslim ticket has to be defended, says Fani-Kayode

Speaking on the running mate/religion issue on Channels TV, Fani-Kayode, an APC chieftain, maintained that religion could not be ruled out totally in Nigerian politics.

He stated that it would be a “very big mistake” to suggest that a Muslim-Muslim ticket should not be an issue for anybody.

He said:

“It’s an issue and we will have to explain and defend to the wider population of the Nigerian people if we choose to go that way. I am not saying I’m against it. If that’s what the candidate wants, we will stand by him and defend him.

“However, we need to defend it. We can’t just say religion has no place in the politics of today. It certainly does, especially where 50 Christians were sl*aughtered in a Church in Owo the other day. In Southern Kaduna the other day, a number of 34 Christians were sl*aughtered."

He reiterated that he would support Tinubu should he decide to pick a Muslim running mate.

“Let’s just hope he reasons it out carefully and chooses the right candidate to run with him,” he said.

