The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has once again established dominance as the apex party in Ogun state

On Wednesday, June 22, no fewer than 5000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state defected to the ruling party

Governor Dapo Abiodun who welcomed the defectors assured them of absolute inclusiveness urging them to ensure they obtain there PVCs

Ogun, Abeokuta - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun state has witnessed a massive defection of some of its members crossing over to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Vanguard newspaper reported.

Governor Dapo Abiodun urged the defectors to ensure they obtain their PVCs ahead of the 2023 polls. Photo: Dapo Abiodun

According to the newspaper, the followers of Ladi Adebutu and late Senator Buruji Kashamu of the party in Iperu, Ikenne local government area were all received by Dapo Abiodun on Wednesday, June 22.

Gov. Dapo assure PDP defectors of inclusiveness

As gathered by Legit.ng, Governor Abiodun acknowledged the defectors as he assured them that the new members will enjoy the inclusiveness and open-door policy of the ruling party.

Governor Abiodun said:

“I want to assure you that you will be given equal treatment as every member of the party is one family. This government is your government and we are ready to accommodate whoever is ready to join hands with us towards development of the state irrespective of religious, political or tribal affiliation.

“Our party is focused and committed to the transformation of the state. Since the inception of the current administration, a lot of developmental projects, including road reconstruction, rehabilitation of primary health centres, youth empowerment among others had been carried out in all the three Senatorial Districts of the State. We are currently constructing the Gateway Cargo Airport which was delayed by the previous administrations for more than a decade and by God’s grace, it will be ready for commissioning by December this year.”

Gov Abiodun urge new members to obtain PVCs ahead of 2023 polls

In his remark, Governor Abiodun also appealed to the new members to ensure they get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in order to exercise their civic rights during the general election next year.

He said:

“Elections are coming up next year and for you to take part, I want you to go and get your Permanent Voters Cards. This is the card that will allow you to exercise your civic responsibilities and the power to choose those you want to govern you."

Speaking on behalf of the new entrants, Ifaneye Shittu commended the governor for the massive infrastructural development across the state.

He added that the reason behind their action was to work and support the governor in his aspiration for a second term in office.

