RCCG General Overseer Pastor Enoch Adeboye has taken a major step to ensure voting in Nigeria come 2023 is done right, by involving his members

This is as the revered cleric launched the 'operation show your Permanent Voter’s Card' in all the provinces of the church

The man of God gave the directive to encourage members of the church to participate in the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has directed all the provinces of the church to launch “Operation show your Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) in a bid to encourage members to participate in the political activities in 2023, Daily Trust reports.

Nigeria’s general elections will hold in early 2023.

Ahead of the 2023 elections, Pastor Adeboye launches a new operation in provinces. Photo credit: PASTOR E. A. ADEBOYE

Source: Facebook

Pastor Adeboye tells members what to do ahead of the 2023 elections

A letter dated June 17, 2022, from the Intercontinental Youth Pastor/PICR, Belemina Obunge, and addressed to pastors in charge of provinces, stated:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“We refer to the above and wish to kindly inform you that we have received a directive from the Mission Authority to ensure a high level of sensitization in all our parishes on the need for all our members to get their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

The letter reads further:

“Based on the above, Provincial Hqtrs and Mega Parishes are encouraged to use their parish as a centre for one or two days to facilitate their members’ & interested neighbours’ registration considering the closeness of the deadline (June 30th, 2022) of the Continuous Voter Registration exercise.

“Provinces will be required to send a summarized report of parishes’ compliance with the above directive to the office of the undersigned, stating the number of adult members versus the number of PVCs counted.

“The report is expected on or before Tuesday 27th, June 2022 for onward compilation to the Mission Authority.”

RCCG is one of the biggest churches in Nigeria with millions of members.

Pastor Adeboye makes 5 lettered photo post on his page, causes social media buzz

Pastor Enoch Adeboye had said that only the name of Jesus can change the current situation faced by Nigerians.

The popular man of God said this on Tuesday, June 7, in a post he made on his personal Facebook page.

The post by Adeboye has also caused some kind of frenzy on social media with many sharing an inscription of Jesus with red ink on white background.

Adeboye visits Hope Uzodimma, assures him of divine intervention over security challenges

Imo governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma on Friday, May 27 received the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye at the Government House, Owerri.

Pastor Adeboye in his address to the governor revealed that the problem of Nigeria today is beyond human comprehension and assured that God’s intervention is real and inevitable.

He said his team and members have been fasting and praying for the restitution of the land for days but that God directed him to visit the places and lands across Nigeria where the forces of darkness were enveloping light, hence the visit to Imo for a prayer session.

Source: Legit.ng