Pastor E A Adeboye has expressed confidence that the security challenges in the southeast will soon be a thing of the past

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God made the comment during a visit to Government House, Owerri

Adeboye informed Governor Hope Uzodimma that the reason for his visit was to proclaim and decree the strength of God Almighty in the state

Owerri - Imo governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma on Friday, May 27 received the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye at the Government House, Owerri.

Pastor Adeboye in his address to the governor revealed that the problem of Nigeria today is beyond human comprehension and assured that God’s intervention is real and inevitable.

Pastor Adeboye and Governor Hope Uzodimma pose for a photograph after the meeting. Photo credit: Imo state government

He said his team and members have been fasting and praying for the restitution of the land for days but that God directed him to visit the places and lands across Nigeria where the forces of darkness were enveloping light, hence the visit to Imo for a prayer session.

He informed the governor that the reason for his visit was not just to touch his legs on those lands and places where the forces of darkness tend to have taken the upper hand, but to proclaim and decree the strength of God Almighty on such places.

He declared:

''With the visit, southeast from henceforth, there must be light.”

On his part, Governor Uzodimma described the visit as:

"A big privilege because Adeboye is believed to be a real anointed man of God."

Governor Uzodimma said the Imo people and his government were not in doubt that Pastor Adeboye's visit will bring peace, unity, and stability to Imo state in particular and the southeast in general because they were required for progress and development.

He described Pastor Adebayo as one of the true men of God who, the people believe, in the current situation and challenges facing the country.

Governor Uzodimma assured Pastor Adeboye of the support of the people and government of Imo state to make his visit a successful one, and also prayed to God to protect him and his team, not only on their visit but in all they are doing.

He added:

"I am sure that the visit of Daddy G. O. Adeboye will bring peace, and unity and remove all the things that cause distractions on the way of government and the people will confess with testimonies."

