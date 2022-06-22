Former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, has said PDP loss in the state gubernatorial election was due to many factors

Fayose, who did not mention the factors, was responding to allegations by ex-minister, Tom Ikime, who blamed him for the PDP loss and asked the party to sanction him

Fayose in his defense, recounted his victories in elections, adding that age comes with decorum and maturity but Ikime's case is different

Former Ekiti governor, Ayodele Fayose, has lambasted ex-foreign affairs minister, Tom Ikimi, who faulted him for People’s Democratic Party (PDP)'s loss in the recently concluded gubernatorial elections in the state.

According to The Nation, Ikimi had blamed Fayose for allowing the PDP to lose the Ekiti governorship election. He urged the party to take disciplinary action against Fayose.

Ayodele Fayose at a PDP meeting Source: @THISDAYLIVE

Source: Twitter

Ikime said,

“Our problem in Ekiti today has been caused by the past Governor Fayose. He ruined the place before he left office… The build up to the choice of a candidate in Ekiti was a big struggle.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“All kinds of meetings were held until they had to push Segun Oni who went to SDP that was not known there. There was no campaign council for Ekiti, no rallies there. Nothing happened there.

“The party at the national level must address this matter… if people should misbehave, there should be disciplinary actions. If that is not done, then it is a waste of time, we have a big battle ahead.”

Age comes with decorum and maturity - Fayose to PDP chieftain

Reacting to Ikime’s claims, Fayose noted that PDP lost Ekiti election due to various factors.

The former governor added that age comes with decorum and maturity but reverse is the case for Ikime.

In a series of tweets, Fayose said,

“Age they say comes with decorum and maturity not only grey hairs. It appears that reverse is the case with Chief Tom Ikimi, who is ranting on matters of Ekiti. Apart from being Chairman of NRC, a party he led to electoral defeat in 1993, has he ever contested or won a state election?

“If this latest vituperation of Ikimi is a fallout of my support for Gov Wike during the PDP presidential primary, then he should match his age with numbers and recall that this same Fayose gave PDP 16/0 over APC in 2014 and defeated Niyi Adebayo, an incumbent governor in 2003.

“He should also be reasonable enough to understand that the same PDP that lost election in Ekiti on Saturday to various factors, had in the past, won elections and will still win elections in future.

“To this end, if Ikimi is seeking relevance with Atiku, he should do same more decently. He should allow the sleeping dog to lie and save the PDP from unnecessary shootouts and fireworks at this time as we approach the general elections.”

Few Hours to Ekiti Guber Poll, Influential SDP Chieftain Raises Serious Alarm, Writes IGP

Legit.ng reports that a chieftain of the Social Democratic Party in Ekiti state has raised an alarm over a plan to arrest and frame him up.

Olukayode Oso alleged that the former governor of Ekiti state and the current government are working together to ensure he is detained hours before the election.

According to Oso, his life came under threat following an attack on the campaign team of the gubernatorial candidate of the party in Itaji Oye by some thugs.

Ekiti 2022: Fayose’s Son, Media Aide, Others Win PDP Tickets

Joju Fayose, son of former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, has clinched the PDP ticket for Ekiti Central Federal Constituency one.

Joju, who won the party’s ticket for the Ekiti Central Federal Constituency I comprising Ado and Irepodun/Ifelodun, polled 69 votes to defeat Deji Adeosun.

Interestingly, the ex-governor’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, also emerged as the PDP candidate for Ekiti Central Federal Constituency two.

Source: Legit.ng