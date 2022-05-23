Joju Fayose, son of former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, has clinched the PDP ticket for Ekiti Central Federal Constituency one

Joju, who won the party’s ticket for the Ekiti Central Federal Constituency I comprising Ado and Irepodun/Ifelodun, polled 69 votes to defeat Deji Adeosun

Interestingly, the ex-governor’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, also emerged as the PDP candidate for Ekiti Central Federal Constituency two

The votes

He got 54 votes to defeat his main challenger, Mr. Victor Babafemi, who scored 45 votes for the position.

Other aspirants

Former governorship aspirant under, Otunba Yinka Akerele won the party’s ticket for the Ekiti North Federal Constituency II. He emerged unopposed.

In Ekiti North Federal Constituency II, Babatunde Ajayi polled 63 votes to defeat Fayose-backed aspirant, Funmi Ogun, who had 33 votes.

The primary election was conducted at Ido Ekiti in Ido Osi Local Government Area.

