FCT, Abuja - The Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) has condemned the high rate of voter inducement in the just-concluded gubernatorial elections in Ekiti state.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng on Monday, June 20, the chairman of the group, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani lamented the growing trend of using public funds to financially induce voters.

TMG chairman, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani said the rampant occurrence of voter inducement does not speak well of our electoral process. Photo: CISLAC

Rafsanjani branded the occurrence of voter inducement during the gubernatorial polls as "most unfortunate".

He said:

“Vote-buying was observed across the 16 local government areas of the state with political parties bidding for the votes of electorates.

“The ability of Ekiti politicians to make light of such a grave violation of extant law is most unfortunate. Transformation Monitoring Group condemns this blatant violation of the electoral law.”

TMG lauds INEC, security agencies

Rafsanjani however commended the independent electoral commission for putting up a fine performance in ensuring that the electoral process was in conformity with the statutory provisions of the electoral law.

He went further to express his satisfaction in the deployment of security operatives across the numerous polling units in the state who helped in maintaining normalcy during the polls.

Rafsanjani also noted that priority voting was given to voters such as People Living With Disabilities (PLWDs), elderly persons and pregnant women in most of the polling units in the state.

He said:

“Reports from field observers indicate that it takes at least 3 minutes to accredit a voter using the BVAS in 41% of the locations observed. Going by this, the BVAS would have successfully accredited 20 voters per hour on the average in the affected voting locations.”

Rafsanjani however urged INEC to improve its strategy to improve the turnaround time of the BVAS of one minute per voter for a seamless process on election day.

