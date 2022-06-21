The Peoples Democratic Party has written to the Senate President over its nomination of Philip Aduda as the minority leader

The letter from the PDP followed the defection of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe from the party to the All Progressives Congress Alliance

Senator Chukwuka Utazi was also announced as the new Senate minority whip to replace Senator Aduda who serve in the position before his appointment as the minority leader

The Ninth Nigerian Senate on Tuesday, June 21, got a new minority leader, Ezrel Tabiowo, the special assistant to the president of the Senate (press) has said.

Tabiowo in a statement issued shortly after the plenary said that the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party has nominated Senator Philip Aduda, the lawmaker representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as its new minority leader.

Senator Aduda is the new minority leader of the Senate while Senator Utazi is the new minority whip. Photo: Philip Aduda

Source: Instagram

Aduda's nomination as the Senate's minority leader follows the defection of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe his predecessor from PDP to the All Progressives Grand (APGA).

Abaribe, last week, formally announced his defection from the PDP to APGA.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to Tabiowo, the party also nominated Senator Chukwuka Utazi as the new minority whip.

The nominations were contained in a letter signed by the national secretary of the PDP, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

The letter was read at the start of the plenary by the Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

Also, the PDP in its letter to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, explained that Senator Utazi’s nomination as the new minority whip is a result of the elevation of Senator Aduda to the position of minority leader.

Big loss for APC As 3 prominent senators defect to opposition parties

The ruling party, the All Progressives Congress had lost three strong senators to the opposition parties.

Tabiowo, the special assistant press to President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan confirmed the development on Tuesday, June 21 through a statement.

Meanwhile, the notice of their resignation and defection was contained in three separate letters read on Tuesday, during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

2023: Mass exodus of prominent chieftains hits APC in northern states, names revealed

After the primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the ruling party is now facing a threatening wave of defection from the north, where it has its stronghold.

Most chieftains who are northern lawmakers in both the red and green chambers are abandoning the party for other political platforms for similar reasons top among which is the lack of principles and internal democracy.

This, needless to say, is drastically affecting the APC's chances of victory in the coming general elections.

Source: Legit.ng