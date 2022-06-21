The Kogi State Parliament at plenary on Tuesday, June 21 suspended three parliamentarians from taking part in any activities of the parliament over an alleged case of forgery, PMNews reported.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the alleged lawmakers are Ahmed Mohammed, Abdullahi Bello and Moses Ododo.

The Kogi State Parliament said the embattled suspended lawmakers will remain suspended pending the conclusion of the investigation. Photo: The Kogi State 6th Assembly

The embattled lawmakers were accused of “using the signatures of members earlier used to pass confidence votes on Gov. Yahaya Bello during his presidential aspiration for other purposes."

Kogi parliament strips three lawmakers of their positions

During the plenary session, presided over by the Speaker, Matthew Kolawole, the three lawmakers were stripped of their positions in house committees pending the investigation of an alleged “forgery’’ against them by the house.

Kolawole said the embattled lawmakers were found guilty of “gross misconduct” in what was said to have been an illegal attempt to impeach the speaker of the house.

He said:

“On Friday, we were taken aback when the suspended colleagues fraudulently used our signatures in their purported impeachment notice on our speaker.

“We had held a meeting as a house in Abuja, where we unanimously agreed to support the presidential aspiration of Bello, with the former deputy speaker, majority leader and deputy chief whip as the communique drafting committee members.

“We didn’t know that they will use the signatures as a tool for impeachment as demonstrated by them on June 17’’.

