APC national leader, Bola Tinubu has led the pack to salute and praise one of the party's chieftains, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu who turns 60

Tinubu described the former Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Edo state government as a true progressive

He acknowledged his efforts as one of the founding members of the APC and for his instrumental role as the vice-chairman of the party's constitution drafting committee

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the former governorship candidate of the party in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, as he turns 60.

He described Ize-Iyamu as a progressive and prominent grassroots politician.

The APC chieftain, Pastor Ize-Iyamu was a former governorship aspirant in Edo State. Photo: Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu

Source: Facebook

In a congratulatory statement issued by his Media Office in Lagos on Tuesday, June 21, Tinubu said:

"Today, I join his family, friends and associates to congratulate Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as he attains 60 on Tuesday, June 21st, 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Ize-Iyamu is a true progressive, a grassroots politician and a formidable leader of men.

"He has made important contributions to Edo State and Nigeria as he has done to our party, the All Progressives Congress."

According to the statement, Tinubu said Ize-Iyamu was very instrumental to the constitution drafting of the APC with which he was the vice-chairman of the constitution drafting committee.

Tinubu said:

"In 2020, he was the APC governorship candidate in the Edo election. Though he lost the election, he has remained active and steadfast and has continued to contribute meaningfully to the party.

"Only recently, along with some others, he helped to organise a free, fair, transparent and credible presidential primary as Co-Chairman of the Election Management Committee of the National Convention.

"I congratulate Pastor Ize-Iyamu on his accomplishments at 60. I wish him many more years, robust health, increased wisdom and God's grace as he continues to impact lives in Edo and Nigeria."

Source: Legit.ng