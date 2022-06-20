A chieftain of the opposition PDP, Anthony Ehilebo has revealed his greatest fear about the presidential ambition of Peter Obi

Ahead of the 2023 elections, Ehilebo disclosed Obi's movement came quite late and his party does not have a good structure in the polity

The PDP chieftain noted further that the Labour Party is not capable of winning even a senatorial seat come 2023, he thereby urged the youths to think twice come 2023

The Peoples Democratic Party's head of new media, Anthony Ehilebo has expressed fear over the aspiration of the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, saying it is a reasonable attempt at the presidency, but will fail because Obi and his political party have no structure as it stands.

Speaking exclusively to Legit.ng, Ehilebo said while he appreciates the ongoing movement by some youths and the social media support Obi is getting, elections are not won on social media without a viable platform.

PDP chieftain speaks on Peter Obi's presidential ambition. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Adoyi Ali

Source: Facebook

Asking, Ehilebo said:

"Under what platform will Peter Obi win this election? You mean someone will just move to a political party that has no structure and national outlook, and he will just win a presidential election?

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"While I like what is happening and I take it as a challenge to the main political parties, I think the youths and those championing Obi's campaign haven't really thought through it very well yet.

"You can't run under a political party that has no structure to win a national election. It doesn't happen anywhere in the world, even in the United States.

"In an election, at least you need a ward chairman to deliver his ward to you. How many ward chairmen has Labour party today? How many wards can labour party deliver in a national election?

"I like Peter Obi and I was one of those who said Obi was a presidential material several years ago, but this movement started quite late. It should have started since or under a party that has a structure.

"I hope this is not another EndSARS movement. You saw how that movement failed. It failed because it was hastily put together without a thorough plan. But I appreciate youths who are saying that the target may not be for 2023. If the movement is for the long run, then it will make more sense. But I don't think there is any structure on ground currently to actualize this aspiration."

The PDP chieftain says LP is not capable of winning ahead of 2023 polls

Ehilabo said the party is not capable of winning a single legislative seat and that even if Peter Obi wins the presidency which he claimed was impossible, he will not succeed because his party will have no place in the lawmaking arm of the government.

He said:

"Which National Assembly will he work with? Tell me if there is any LP member that can win a senate or House of Reps seat. I hope the youths and those campaigning for him will not get disillusioned after the 2023 election.”

Recall that Peter Obi had moved to the Labour Party, (LP), from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), after he saw that the party was not going to make him its presidential candidate.

Atiku Abubakar eventually emerged as the PDP presidential candidate and has since chosen Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state as his running mate.

Peter Obi has also chosen Doyin Okupe as his tentative running mate.

Currently, youths and social media influencers have taken over Peter Obi’s campaign and have vowed to displace both the PDP and the APC in the 2023 election.

Nigerian politics occupied by lunatics, Peter Obi drops first bombshell

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has said that the responsibility of taking back Nigeria in 2023 rests with Nigerians.

Obi, during a conference organised by the Revival House of Glory International Church (RHOGIC), Abuja on Sunday, June 19, said that the Nigerian political space is occupied by persons he called lunatics.

Substantiating his position, Obi noted that Nigeria is the only country where the worst leads and sick people steal mindlessly.

Source: Legit.ng