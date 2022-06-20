In Peter Obi's opinion on Sunday, June 19, Nigerian politics has been taken over by those he described as lunatics

The Labour Party (LP)'s presidential candidate lamented that greedy and even sick persons steal from the nation's treasury

Obi, therefore, called on citizens, especially youths to take back their country in the coming general elections

Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has said that the responsibility of taking back Nigeria in 2023 rests with Nigerians.

Obi, during a conference organised by the Revival House of Glory International Church (RHOGIC), Abuja on Sunday, June 19, said that the Nigerian political space is occupied by persons he called lunatics, Channels TV reports.

Peter Obi says Nigerian politics is occupied by lunatics

Source: UGC

Substantiating his position, Obi noted that Nigeria is the only country where the worst leads and sick people steal mindlessly.

He went on to state that if someone embezzles N1 billion, he or she is greedy, but that if the person steals N80 billion, then it is a sickness.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The former Anambra governor was quoted by Daily Trust to have said:

“We can’t allow this gangsterism to continue, Nigerians should take back their country. Seventy percent of those who are in politics today should not have any reason to be near there. I have said it, politics in Nigeria is a case where lunatics took over the asylum.

“You must replace that asylum with people who are competent. This is the only country where the worst is leading; the best should lead. I have served there; I was a trader and gradually entered into politics.

“How do you think about one person taking N80 billion? It is not greed; it is sickness. When you take N1 billion, that is greed, but when you take N80 billion, that is sickness. Mad people have taken over our politics.

“If we get young people with the competence and capacity to be there, things will change.”

2023: APC, PDP in prominent state collapse structures into Labour Party for Peter Obi

Meanwhile, in full support of Obi, members of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party in Imo North local government area had collapsed their structures in the LP.

This was as about 2000 persons were said to have joined the LP in a ceremony at Umuaro community in the Isiala Mbano local government area of the state on Sunday, June 19.

According to a former deputy chief of staff to an ex-governor of Imo, Chikwem Onuoha, the decision followed an investigation that Obi was the best presidential candidate among persons interested in the national seat of power.

Source: Legit.ng