In what can be described as a subtle criticism of the ambition of his opponents, Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has revealed that the country does not need a president that will be brought in a wheelchair.

The candidate who disclosed this in Frankfurt, German, also called on Nigerians not to listen to presidential candidates that speak through proxies, The Cable Newspaper reports.

This is coming shortly after Obi, Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Rabiu Kwankwaso, flagbearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP); and Bola Tinubu, standard bearer of the All Progressives (APC), were all invited as panellists to speak at the recently concluded 2022 NBA Annual General Conference in Lagos.

Kashim Shettima, the APC vice-presidential candidate, represented Tinubu, but Kwankwaso was absent.

Obi was quoted to have said:

“When you listen to us, go and check our background, this is not a time for somebody to show us his qualifications, I live in Nigeria, and I know Nigeria and what Nigerians need. I am not a stranger to Nigerian problems.

“I am a trader, but I have the privilege to go to some of the best of schools like Oxford, Cambridge, and other Ivy League institutions, but I always say to people that educational qualification is not the same as integrity.

“Listen to all the presidential candidates, not through proxy. Let anyone who wants to be your president come forward himself and speak to you directly because he is the one you will hold responsible for whatever happens to Nigeria under his care.

“This campaign is not a campaign you are going to speak through somebody. That person needs to come and directly tell us what he is going to do for our country, and we must take note of whatever he says and hold him by his words.

“We also don’t want one that would be carried to this place in a wheelchair, but must consider his capacity, competence, integrity and commitment.”

Why I deliberately wore sneakers to NBA Conference, Kashim Shettima

Meanwhile, vice presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has revealed that he deliberately wore the outfit he wore at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) conference in Lagos state to throw people off during the campaign.

The former Borno governor said he had received word that there was a gang up against him there and so he threw them off with his outfit.

Shettima maintained that when he found out it was a hostile crowd, he had a change of mind and decided to wear the outfit. He, however, noted that as a trained banker, he knew the outfit was not the right one for the occasion, but he chose it considering the 'location as well as the hostile crowd'.

