The candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District, Bashir Sherrif Machina, has reacted to the removal of his name from the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s list of candidates in the red chamber.

Machina described the enlisting of Senate President Ahmad Lawan's name as the candidate for the position as illegal.

The said list that does not reflect Machina's name has already been submitted by the APC to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Machina who was regarded as a placeholder for Lawan insisted that he is still the candidate, not Lawan.

Daily Trust quoted him to have said:

“I remain the candidate of the APC Yobe North senatorial zone as duly elected. I did not withdraw for anybody and I will not withdraw because as a matter of fact it is a mandate given to me by members of our great party, the delegates. So surreptitiously removing my name, I consider (it) as very undemocratic, illegal and of course inhuman.

“I will take measures by first appealing to my party that if this action was truly done, it should be corrected, possibly if it was erroneously done. And it was deliberately done, we are actually seeking redress from the National Working Committee of our party under the leadership of Senator Abdullahi Adamu. I remain the candidate.”

“I remain the candidate and it remains so. I hope our leadership will take the necessary measures. We will work hard to exploit and explore all the necessary channels as provided by our guideline. In the event of the contrary, as Nigerian citizens and as law abiding citizens, the constitution of our country being the overall law above every aspect of our lives as Nigerians, I would have no choice but to resort to court (legal) action.”

Source: Legit.ng