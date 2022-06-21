Senator Abdullahi Adamu has declared that Senate President Ahmad Lawan participated in Yobe North Senatorial Primary

According to All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman,, he has no time to react to all the negativities surrounding the issue

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday said Senate President Ahmad Lawan participated in Yobe North Senatorial Primary.

Abdullahi spoke when he led party members to present the Ekiti State governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji, to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said he could not be responding to all speculations around issues concerning the party.

Lawan was one of the 23 APC presidential aspirants who contested on June 8.

Asked how Lawan emerged senatorial candidate, Adamu said: “Don’t get yourself in the court of law. Is it that you were told of they are saying it?

“I don’t have time for negativities. I don’t just have time for that. If you face me with positives, I have time for all of that. I will stand here and answer all of your questions.

“I cannot respond to every speculation, particularly when they are negative, especially when they are by mischief makers.

“Is there any law that says when you contest an election and lost, you shouldn’t contest another one?”

“Go and find out from the person who is responsible for organising the primary. I have done my bit.

“I do know, in my honour, that he did participate within the timeline.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that In what has become one of the most controversial electoral mixes in a build-up to the 2023 general election, Nigeria’s electoral umpire has broken its silence on the alleged discriminatory stance against the candidates nominated by some political parties for the 2023 general elections.

Just before the closure of the submission of candidates list by political parties, the case of the APC primary poll for Yobe North senatorial seat was a centre of discussion involving incumbent Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Bashir Machina the supposed winner of the APC senatorial primary polls.

Legit.ng recall that Lawan entered the presidential race alongside the like Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi, and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who eventually became the bannerman of the party.

