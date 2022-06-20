APC’s female presidential aspirant, Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye indicated interest to break the perceived bias against female presidential aspirants

Barrister Uju's foray into the recently held All Progressives Congress (APC)’s male-dominated presidential primary was, for her, a necessity

In a recent interview, the politician disclosed she danced before stepping down because happiness is free and would celebrate more if APC eventually wins the 2023 election

The only female presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Uju Kennedy-Ohaneye, has explained why she danced at the party’s special convention and presidential primary.

The aspirant held delegates, party supporters and millions of viewers spellbound when she took to the stage to display her dancing skills before she announced her withdrawal from the presidential race.

The legal icon and media entrepreneur was one of seven APC aspirants who stepped down for the eventual winner, Bola Tinubu, at the three-day national convention, which took place at Eagle Square.

Kennedy-Ohaneye says she enjoyed dancing

Many Nigerians expressed disappointment when she announced her withdrawal from the race after her graceful solo dance performance.

An indifferent Kennedy-Ohaneye, however, told The Punch that she has always enjoyed dancing even in public places.

She affirmed:

“I danced because I share. When you share what you have, you invite happiness into your heart. Nigerians probably didn’t see me when I was leaving the stage. When I got to the front of the glass house, I danced again. That was when the disc jockey put ‘Buga’ music.

“I danced so hard and enjoyed my time at the convention before all the women started rushing to meet me. That was when I stopped to hug them.”

Kennedy-Ohaneye reveals what she will do if APC wins the 2023 election

The barrister affirmed that she was unmoved and didn’t allow many of the unsavoury things being said about her on social media got to her after the presidential primary.

She said:

“Wetin concern me? I am a happy woman. I boogied down all the way. Even when they were counting the votes, I would stand and danced without a hoot about who was watching me. Let anybody hit their head anywhere if they don’t like it. I advise every other person to learn to be happy. That is the key.

“Wait till we win the 2023 general election, Nigerians will see me dancing all the way. I will wear my dancing shoes again.”

