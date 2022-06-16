A lady named Josephine said she has ditched her lover because of his refusal to support Peter Obi for the 2023 presidency

The young lady who disclosed this on Twitter said she can't continue to date the boyfriend whom she described as a "dummy"

Many Nigerians on the social media platform have expressed diverse views about the decision of the young lady

A young lady simply identified as Josephine claims on Twitter that she has dumped her boyfriend for his refusal to support her preferred presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, June 14, which has gone viral, Josephine who described herself as an "influencer" referred to her lover as a “dummy”.

A lady identified as Josephine said she dumped her boyfriend for refusing to support Peter Obi's presidential bid. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

She added that she can’t continue dating such a fellow especially since he has refused to identify with Obi who is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

”So I ended my relationship today because my boyfriend has refused to support @PeterObi, i can’t be dating a dummy,” she tweeted.

Since securing the Labour Party's ticket after leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi's popularity on social media has been growing tremendously.

The former governor of Anambra state now has a huge social media support base who identify as "OBIdients". Pundits believe Obi will win the 2023 presidential election if it were to be conducted on social media.

Peter Obi: Nigerians react to Josephine's tweet

Captain TEEZY®, @ObisesanJohnson, said:

"Shows you didn't love the guy in the first place.. How will you end your relationship because someone didn't support your candidate? "

Another Twitter user, @Yankee2Naija, shared a similar story in American politics where Denise Bidot, Lil Wayne’s girlfriend, allegedly dumped him for endorsing President Donald Trump for re-election in 2020.

Another tweep, @mc-badmouth, reacted:

"I can't wait for him to laugh at you when Peter Obi will loose WOEFULLY. I hope he's on Twitter to drag you sha."

Ògbeni Jack Sparrow, @Eniwaiyedaran85,

"If Obi come lose now, na home and away you lose o. What if the guy dey plan to propose but you nor know?

"Hanty, persuade him to, instead of calling it off."

