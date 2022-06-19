Some leaders of the southern region of Nigeria have been condemned over their description of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as a betrayer

A coalition of groups said Okowa is the right choice of vice-presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party

According to the groups, a combination of Okowa and Atiku Abubakar is right to end the leadership of APC that has plunged Nigerians into poverty

A coalition of youth groups has condemned the outburst by some regional leaders describing the emergence of Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa as a betrayal and a traitor to the southern part of Nigeria.

Led by Chinonso Obasi, the coalition said that the choice of Okowa as the vice-presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party in the upcoming election is appropriate.

A coalition of groups has described Okowa as the right vice-presidential choice for Atiku's candidacy. Photo: Nnenna Ibeh

Source: Original

The coalition is made up of the Nigerian Youth Union (NYU), Oodua Youth Parliament, the National Association of Nigerian Students Zone F and B, African Students Education Support Initiative and the Northern Youth Initiative for Good Governance.

The Southern Middle Belt Leaders' Forum had described the acceptance by Okowa to serve as a running mate to the PDP's presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar as a betrayal to the south.

The forum in a statement signed by its leader, Chief Edwin Clark; Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Leader, Afenifere; Dr Dru Bitrus, President-General, Middle Belt Forum; and Professor George Obiozor President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide referred to Okowa as a traitor.

According to the leaders, Okowa's action is unspeakable and disappointing especially as he currently serves as the chairman of the South-South Governor's Forum and a native of Owa-Alero in Ika North-East local government area, an Igbo-speaking area of Delta state.

However, speaking during a press conference attended by Legit.ng, the Obasi said that contrary to the claim of the southern leaders, they (the leaders) in an actual sense are the betrayers.

Obasi alleged that the members of the SMBLF rather than working for the good of the common Nigerians are only interested in pushing their selfish interests which they have tagged as the position of the region.

Further describing Okowa as the most qualified candidate for the position of PDP's vice-presidential candidate, Obasi said the Delta state governor was appointed because he has the legislative and executive experiences, educational qualifications, and other administrative and governance qualities needed for the job.

He said that the choice made by the PDP leader with regards to the VP position is right and would not be regretted as predicted by the regional leaders in the statement they released on Friday.

His words:

"Lately, we have observed that these regional speakers speak only for themselves and tag it the position of their region, while in actual sense, they are expressing their personal opinion simply because things didn't go their way.

"It has become a trend by these sets of leaders to attack people of high profile with betrayal. They're self-serving leaders."

Ohanaeze PANDEF's usefulness to the southern part of Nigeria

Further querying the position of the leaders of the forum, Obasi said that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, PANDEF and some of the other socio-political groups across the region are not as useful as they ought to be.

He queried:

"Apart from press statements how do Ohaneze, PANDEF, and the rest interact with the major constituents of Southern Nigeria?"

"Aside from this outburst on Dr. Okowa, elder statesman, Edwin Clark and his cohorts have unleashed a verbal attack on other great Nigerians."

"We have uncovered the sponsors of this unwarranted attack and they are people who do not wish Nigeria well."

Advice to leaders of the southern part of Nigeria

Obasi further advised the leaders of the southern region of the country to stop heating up the polity, particularly the recent plan to cause distractions and confusion in PDP which is preparing to rescue Nigeria from the hands of the APC government.

He said:

"As the umbrella body of Nigerian youths, I can assure the regional leaders that Nigerian youths are with the PDP Presidential candidate and his Vice, Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa, respectively, and they would work for their victory in the forthcoming elections."

"We also encourage the PDP flag bearers to reach out to Nigerians: with their policies and programs designed to restore the lost glory and battered image of the Country."

