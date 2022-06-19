In reaction to inquiries by the prime minister of the United Kingdom, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nnamdi Kanu will face the law

The president also told Boris Johnson that the IPOb leader made some unprintable remarks about Nigeria while residing in the UK

According to him, Kanu is given the necessary opportunity to defend himself in the court of while having access to his lawyers

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu felt safe condemning Nigeria from the United Kingdom.

The president made the disclosure while speaking with the prime minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson at a bilateral meeting of the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda.

In his discussion with Johnson on Thursday, June 23, the Nigerian president said debunked reports that the IPOB leader was denied access to his lawyers.

Daily Trust reports that President Buhari said that Kanu is being given every opportunity under the law to justify all the uncomplimentary remarks he made about Nigeria in Britain.

Buhari's words:

“He felt very safe in Britain and said awful things against Nigeria. We eventually got him when he stepped out of the United Kingdom, and we sent him to court.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Let him defend all that he has said there. His lawyers have access to him. Remember he jumped bail before, how are we sure he won’t do it again, if he’s admitted to bail?

Full list: Southeast governors under fire as Nnamdi Kanu's family reveals 8-point demand made to FG

Family members of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, had accused southeast governors of sabotage.

Kanu's younger brother, Emmanuel said the IPOB leader had made an eight-point demand from the federal government when he (Kanu) met with the southeast governors shortly before the raid at the late father's palace.

Speaking on behalf of the Kanu family, Emmanuel sought explanations from the southeast governors over their failure to convey Kanu's demands to the FG as agreed by the parties involved.

Nnamdi Kanu: FG files fresh terrorism charges against IPOB leader

Fresh terrorism charges had been filed against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB, a proscribed group based in the southeast.

The charges were initiated by the agents of the federal government twenty-four hours before Kanu's expected appearance in court.

Kanu was arrested by Nigerian authorities in Kenya and extradited to Abuja, the Nigerian capital in the year 2021.

Source: Legit.ng