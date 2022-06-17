Earlier, former minister of Niger Delta Affairs Godsday Orubebe has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The politician announced his resignation in a letter addressed to Iyorchia Ayu, national chairman of the PDP

In a new development, Chief Peres Oloye has made his position known regarding Orubebe's defection

A few days back, the former minister of Niger Delta affairs Hon. Elder Goddey Orubebe officially resigned from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) owing to reasons best known to him.

In reaction, the candidate of the PDP for Burutu South Constituency 11 of Delta State House of Assembly in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, Chief Peres Oloye has distanced himself from the resignation of Elder Goddey Orubebe from the party, Vanguard reports.

Delta chieftain distances himself from Orubebe's resignation from PDP. Photo credit: Thompson Junior

Source: Facebook

Oloye distances himself from Orubebe's defection publication

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, Oloye said:

“For record purposes Hon. Peres Oloye through his media aide disassociated himself from the resignation news of Hon. Goddey Orubebe stating that Orubebe is one of the leaders in Tuomo ward 3, a leader in the polity of Delta state and Nigeria at large, and has the capacity to weigh his options as to which political party to associate with, therefore the publication that has my name on it is a figment of people imagination.”

The statement reads further:

“However, Chief Pere Oloye is using this medium to appeal to the general public to disregard such uncircumcised news aimed at discrediting his personality owing to the fact that he now enjoys undiluted support from leaders across Burutu south constituency 11.”

Oloye pledged loyalty to Orubebe

Oloye however, stated that he has enormous respect for Orubebe and will never disrespect his decision politically.

He affirmed:

“On this note I wholeheartedly wish Elder Goddey Orubebe the very best in his new political expedition.”

