Godsday Orubebe, who was known for his attempt to disrupt the collation of the 2015 presidential election at the international conference centre has resigned from PDP

Orubebe resigned his membership from the opposition, stating that the party is not ready to rescue power in the 2023 elections

In his letter, Orubebe noted that the emergence of the party's presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar, is against the mood of the nation and PDP constitution

Former minister to former president Goodluck Jonathan, Godsday Orubebe, has resigned his membership from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The former minister made his decision known in a letter he addressed to the national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu.

The Cable reports that Orubebe said his resignation starts with immediate effect, adding that his ward chairman in Burutu LGA of Delta state is aware of his decision.

“Consequently, I am by this letter intimating you of my total withdrawal from all activities at the Ward, Local, State and National levels of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP),” he said.

“I am highly honoured and privileged to have been part of a political party that successfully transformed a pariah nation to one that commanded respect in the comity of nations.

“When we lost the Presidential election in 2015 in bewildering circumstances, to say the least, it was my belief that the party would use the opposition period to re-strategise to take back power at the earliest opportunity.”

PDP is not ready to rescue power in 2023 - Orubebe

Orubebe revealed that the current situation in the PDP does not indicate that the party is prepared to win the presidential election in 2023.

“However, the present situation in the party does not inspire confidence that the party is ready to regain power in 2023. Against the mood of the nation and in complete disregard for the provisions of the party’s constitution, the party, threw the zoning of the Presidency open, which created a situation that led to the emergence of a Northerner as the party’s Presidential flag bearer, thus making the two topmost positions in the party, after your emergence as the National Chairman, to be occupied by Northerners, contrary to section 7.3(0) of the party’s constitution,” he said.

Orubebe was known for his attempt to disrupt the collation of results of the 2015 presidential election at the international conference centre, Abuja.

He accused the then chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Jega, of being biased against PDP.

