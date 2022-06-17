The general manager of National Theatre, Professor Sunny Ododo is being investigated by the The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission

Ododo has been accused of corruption and misappropriation of funds from sales of National Arts Theatre property worth N856, 000, 000.00

Those behind the petition against him has been identified as Concerned Stakeholders of National Theatre

The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission has commenced investigations into allegation of corruption and misappropriation of funds levelled against the General Manager of National Theatre, Professor Sunny Ododo.

The investigation was sequel to the series of petitions submitted to the anti-corruption agency by some staff and concerned stakeholders of the parastatal lamenting lack of openness and due process in the running and sales of properties of the parastatal.

Through a letter dated 5th of April, 2022 and signed by the Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner, Kabiru Elelu, the ICPC invited the General Manager of National Theatre, Prof Sunny Ododo, to its Lagos office requesting for some vital documents that would aid their investigation into the alleged corruption charges.

The invites titled ‘Investigation activities/request for documents’ reads in part, “the commission is investigating the alleged violation of the Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Act No. 5 of 2000.”

A group identified as Concerned Stakeholders of National Theatre through another petition titled, “Petition against the general manager of the national theatre, Prof Sunny Ododo, Abiodun Olukayode Abe, Ephesian Nodza and the management over mismanagement of funds from sales of National Arts Theatre property worth N856, 000, 000.00 (Eight hundred and fifty-six million naira only)” called for the suspension and investigation of the embattled General Manager who is a Professor of Performance Aesthetics and Theatre Technology at the University of Maiduguri.

The stakeholders alleged that in spite of the ceaseless call for investigation, Prof Ododo was unrelenting in his funds withdrawal as, they claimed, he withdrew the sum of N5, 000,000.00 from the overhead account of National Theatre in the outgoing week.

Expressing displeasure over the state of affairs at the national edifice in the petition submitted to the ICPC, the group claimed, “Prof Sunny Ododo did not follow due process in the sales of the assets of the parastatal, approval of funds and award of contracts.

They engaged the service of one Mr. Olaosebikan, a fake auctioneer, who served as an intermediary through which they perpetrate their fraud.The General manager in connivance with the Technical Director, Mr Abiodun Abe and the Transport Officer, Mr Ephesian Nodza to loot and sell the properties of the National theatre without approval of the Board and the Honourable Minister.

We are using this opportunity to call on the Independent Corrupt Practice Commission to look into this petition and investigate the alleged fraudulent acts.

Group calls for suspension, investigation of national theatre GM over alleged looting

Meanwhile, the Society for Transparency and Social Development has called for the suspension and investigation of Prof. Sunny Ododo led management team of the National Theatre over alleged looting of assets and misappropriation of funds of the parastatal.

In a petition written to the Economic and financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and signed by the Corporate Director of the organisation, Taiwo Osipitan, the management under Prof. Sunny Ododo was alleged to have massively looted and stolen assets of the National Theatre under the guise of privatisation.

He stated:

“The general manager of the National Theatre, Prof. Sunny Ododo claimed that he was authorised by the Board of the national theatre to sell property of the parastatal was false as the Board reply to the query by the Ministry suggested that no such approval was given to that effect.

Source: Legit.ng