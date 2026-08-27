PDP's two-time Ondo governorship candidate Eyitayo Jegede submitted a resignation letter dated August 7 to his ward chairman

Jegede addressed the letter to the party chairman in Owode/Imuagun Ward 11, Akure South Local Government Area

The News Agency of Nigeria obtained the resignation letter on Thursday in Akure

Eyitayo Jegede, who flew the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag in Ondo State's 2016 and 2020 governorship elections, has walked away from the party with immediate effect.

Jegede confirmed his exit in a letter addressed to the PDP chairman of Owode/Imuagun Ward 11, Akure South Local Government Area, Ondo State. The letter was dated August 7 and came to public attention on Thursday after the News Agency of Nigeria obtained a copy in Akure.

Eyitayo Jegede has dumped the PDP Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

Jegede's exit from PDP

The resignation brings an end to Jegede's long association with the PDP, a party under whose banner he twice sought the Ondo governorship. He contested in 2016 and again in 2020, falling short on both occasions, before now drawing a line under that chapter of his political career.

His letter was directed specifically at his ward-level leadership, signalling a formal and procedurally complete break from the party at the grassroots.

No reason for the decision was contained in the details of the letter made available to journalists, and Jegede had not issued any separate public statement explaining the move as of the time of reporting.

Source: Legit.ng