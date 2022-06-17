Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari has assured the British prime minister Boris Johnson that he would be leaving office on May 29, 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari has again stated that he has no plan to stay in office as president of Nigeria beyond May 29, 2023.

Responding to a question asked by the British prime minister Boris Johnson, on seeking office for a third term, President Buhari confirmed that he does not intend to try remaining in office for any reason.

President Buhari said he would not run for office for a third term because it did not end well it the last person who tried it.

Source: Getty Images

The conversation between President Buhari and prime minister Boris Johnson took place at a bilateral meeting on the margins of the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali, Rwanda.

Referring to former President Olusegun Obasanjo's attempt at running for office for the third time, Buhari gave a firm, "no" to Johnson.

Daily Trust reports that Buhari in his response said:

“Another term for me? No! The first person who tried it didn’t end very well (general laughter).”

Trade relationship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom

A little away from running for the office of the president, Johnson also told President Buhari that he was delighted about the good news on trade between the two countries.

Johnson also said that the United Kingdom is making efforts to reduce the tariffs on some goods exported to Nigeria.

Decsribing the trade relation between Nigeria and the United Kingdom as very string attachment, Johnson asked if his country was doing enough for Nigeria.

He added:

“I just want to be sure that we are doing enough. It’s a massive partnership for us, and we need to capitalize on it.”

Buhari, UK prime minister discuss Nnamdi Kanu's detention, details emerge

In reaction to inquiries by the prime minister of the United Kingdom, President Muhammadu Buhari had said that Nnamdi Kanu will face the law.

The president also told Boris Johnson that the IPOB leader made some unprintable remarks about Nigeria while residing in the UK.

According to him, Kanu is given the necessary opportunity to defend himself in court while having access to his lawyers.

Source: Legit.ng