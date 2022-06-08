National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who has now emerged as the presidential flagbearer of the party going into the 2023 general election stands tall among others in Nigeria.

He is regarded as a patriotic elder statesman and Pan-Africanist who remains a great inspiration to African youths.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has now emerged as the presidential flagbearer of APC. Photo: Tolani Seun

Source: Facebook

Here are facts you need to know about the APC presidential aspirant.

1. He was born and christened Adekunle Bola Ahmed Tinubu on March 29, 1952 in Lagos, Nigeria.

2. He attended St. John’s Primary School, Aroloya Lagos and Children’s Home School in Ibadan. Tinubu then went to the United States in 1975 where he studied first at Richard J. Daley College in Chicago, Illinois, and then at Chicago State University.

3. He is a degree holder in Accounting from Chicago State University.

4. For his academic prowess, he was awarded the prestigious Sumna c-m laude (a latin phrase meaning “with highest honor.”) for scoring 3.54 out of possible 4.0 GP.

5. With his successful academic profile, young Tinubu contested and won his first political election as President of the Accounting Society of the institution in his final year at the University.

6. He worked with Arthur Anderson, Deloitte and Sells and GTE Services Corporation. He joined Mobil Oil, Nigeria in 1983 after returning to Nigeria.

7. He holds the titles of Asiwaju of Lagos and the Jagaban of the Borgu Kingdom in Niger State, Nigeria.

8. During his eight-year rule as Lagos Governor, he made large investments in education and also returned many schools to the original owners.

9. He is blessed with three children: Oluwaseyi Tinubu, Abibat Tinubu and Folashade Tinubu (Iyaloja General).

10. On March 28, 2021, Tinubu visited Emir of Kano, in his advocacy towards national integration for growth and development.

11. On June 8, he defeated his former political son, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to emerge the presidential flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng