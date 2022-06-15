If by any chance what Bashir Ahmad claimed he read recently is true, the Labour Party in Ekiti has merged with the APC

Ahmad said the opposition party did this in support of the APC's guber aspirant, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji

The former presidential media aide said this is a move in the right direction and that the LP show do the same at the national level ahead of 2023

Since he lost the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket in the House of Representatives, Bashir Ahmad, a former presidential media aide, has been more vocal.

In a tweet on Tuesday, June 14, Ahmad stated that he just read what some might call an impossible affair between the Labour Party and the APC in Ekiti ahead of the coming gubernatorial election.

Ekiti 2022: Labour Party Collapses State Structure In Full Support Of APC's Oyebanji? Buhari's Ex-aide Speaks (Photo: @biodunaoyebanji)

Source: Twitter

According to what Ahmad said he read, the LP has collapsed its structure in the southwest state in a bid to work for the emergence of Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, the APC's governorship aspirant.

Reacting to the news, the former media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari said it is a welcome development.

He added that the opposition party should do the same at the national level ahead of the 2023 general elections.

His words:

"Just read that the Labour Party has collapsed its Ekiti state structure into the APC with a promise to work assiduously for the victory of Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji in next week’s guber election.

"That’s a good thing to do as we await to see the national structure also follow suit."

INEC announces important updates ahead of Ekiti 2022 governorship election

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had given fresh updates ahead of the Saturday governorship election in Ekiti state.

According to the INEC national commissioner supervising Ekiti, Lagos, and Oyo, Adeniran Rahman, the commission will combine the state governorship election with another by-election suspended since 2021.

This was disclosed in a statement released on the official Twitter handle of the commission on Tuesday, June 14.

INEC releases number of registered voters

Adeniran, while speaking at a stakeholders meeting in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital on Tuesday, June 14, said 749,065 of the 988,923 registered voters are expected to come out and vote on Saturday.

Source: Legit.ng