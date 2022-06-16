Senator Orji Kalu has been verbally attacked by some members of his constituents over his recent support for a Muslim-Muslim debate

Kalu who is the senate chief whip and senator representing Abia north had said the only way the ruling APC can win the 2023 elections is to pair a Muslim-Muslim ticket

But prominent members of Kalu's constituents talk about the religious plurality of the country suggest that the pairing Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian ticket is wrong

Senate chief whip and senator representing Abia North, Orji Kalu, has been rejected by members of his constituents following his support for a Muslim-Muslim ticket debate, Vanguard reports.

Kalu recently said nothing is wrong if the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, who is a Muslim, picks a fellow Muslim as his running mate.

Senator Orji Kalu is being attacked over his recent comment on the Muslim-Muslim ticket. Source: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

In response to his position, his constituents said he spoke for himself, adding that his comment was, "shameful and disappointing”.

A traditional ruler described Kalu's comment as illogical

One of the respondents, Eze Kalu Kalu Ogbu, a traditional ruler of Abiriba ancient kingdom, described the comment of the former governor as "strange, unbelievable and illogical”.

The monarch argued that the religious plurality of Nigeria did not favour a joint ticket of the same religion, any contrary view should be disregarded.

He said:

“The ideas is strange. I don’t think he made such advocacy but if he did, he didn’t speak for Abia North, he didn’t speak for Ndigbo because such a comment doesn’t make sense at all. It’s very inappropriate.”

PDP chieftain says Kalu trying to find his way to Tinubu's camp

Also, Isaac Nkole, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said Kalu has lost political steam and only trying to find his way to Tinubu’s camp after opposing his presidential ambition.

Dr Nkole opined:

“It is very embarrassing for a supposed Senator in Kalu’s ranking to advocate Muslim/Muslim or even Christian/Christian ticket in a religious sensitive and plural state like Nigeria.”

Muslim-Muslim ticket is an invitation to anarchy - Abia Monarch

Also speaking is the traditional leader of the Oriendu Autonomous community, Philip Ajomuiwe, who faulted the opinion of the former governor and described it as an invitation to anarchy.

While describing Kalu as a personal friend, the monarch urged him to withdraw his comment as it was unbefitting to him.

He affirmed:

“I lack adjectives to qualify Senator Kalu for what he said. How can that work in Nigeria? Muslim/Muslim ticket is an invitation to anarchy. We can’t even suggest Christian/Christian ticket. There has to be a balance because Nigeria is highly sensitive to religion.”

Source: Legit.ng