Amid the growing tension of a possible Muslim-Muslim ticket from the camp of the All Progressive Congress (APC) heading into the 2023 presidential election, Bishop Silas Eke just like Senator Orji Kalu says there is nothing wrong with it, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

Senator Orji Kalu believes Christians have nothing to fear if Tinubu decides to elect a Muslim as his running mate.

Christians have nothing to fear, Tinubu will protect you - Kalu says

Kalu assured the Christians that Remi, the wife of the flag bearer of the party, Bola Tinubu would protect their interest.

According to Kalu, women are usually in charge of most of the decisions taken by their husbands in the home.

Meanwhile, supporting Kalu’s opinion, Bishop Eke of the Kingly People’s Assembly said there was nothing absolutely wrong with the APC fielding a candidate and a running mate of the Muslim fate.

While answering questions from Journalists on Wednesday, June 15, Bishop Eke said the most important thing is for the party to secure victory at the 2023 presidential polls.

He said:

“There is absolutely nothing wrong with what he said. The party stands a better chance to win with a Muslim/Muslim ticket. I didn’t hear Kalu telling APC to islamize Nigeria. I think he is in order.”

APC will win with Muslim-Muslim ticket - Bishop Eke

The clergyman went further to stress that the APC stands a low chance of securing victory if it fields a Christian minority from Northern Nigeria.

He however urged critics not to lash out at Senator Kalu’s statement, stating that he was only speaking on the premise of a devoted party man.

Eke said:

“Let’s not forget that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is a chieftain of the APC from a region where the party is not too popular.

“Majority of those criticizing his statement are doing so out of emotions. But to the best of my knowledge, there is nothing like emotions in politics. His party wants to win just like the PDP, so I think he just revealed the party’s strategy to Nigerians which is not against the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“He is absolutely in order. Those against him are just being emotional because of the party and its candidate.”

VP slot: Tinubu distances self from muslim-muslim permutation

Meanwhile, after several days of speculations and rumours about APC adopting a Muslim running mate for its flag bearer, Bola Tinubu has broken his silence.

Reacting to the rumours, Tinubu said people flying such rumours are only insecure and paranoid of his imminent victory at the 2023 polls.

He described it as undemocratic as he revealed that his running mate will emerge from the northeastern region of the country.

2023: APC national stakeholders reject Muslim-Muslim ticket

Similarly, Some APC stakeholders have warned that the party must not consider a Muslim-Muslim joint ticket.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu winning the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress has come with a lot of political permutations.

Nigerians are eagerly waiting for the former Lagos state governor to announce who his running mate will be.

