Northern Elders Forum has commented on the Muslim-Muslim ticket, stating that ordinary Nigerians don't care about the religion of their leaders

The spokesperson of the forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said the politicians are bringing up the debate to up their political games

Baba-Ahmed added that no Muslim as president or vice president has benefited its religion neither a Christian in such positions has been advantageous to Nigerian Christians.

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has said that ordinary Nigerians no longer care about the religious background of their political leaders.

The Cable reports that the spokesperson of the forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, made this position known while featuring on an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday June 14.

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the spokesperson of Northern Elders Forum Source: @channelstv

Source: Twitter

The leaders were reacting to the concerns and arguments over the religious background of the presidential candidate and their intended running mates.

Since the presidential candidates of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) and leading opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) are Muslims, many people, including the Christian Associations of Nigeria (CAN) have asked that they should make Christians their running mates.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Reacting to the debate, Baba-Ahmed said religion is a tool politicians used to get to power in 2023, noting that the religious beliefs of elected leaders have not benefited Nigerians.

I think there is a lot of deception here which has gathered momentum as politicians began to learn more and more about the weaknesses of ordinary Nigerians. 90 percent of us as ordinary Nigerians are devout Christians and Muslims. We care very deeply about personal faith. We care about the fortunes of our faith. We don’t like to be attacked or affected because we are Christians or Muslims,” he said.

When you hear them talk now, it is as if it is central to being a Muslim or a Christian. if your so-called man is not in the presidency. It is nonsense. It is the most deceptive thing politicians do. What is even more damaging is that they are making it worse now precisely the time when we need to have quality leadership, good people irrespective of their faith, who will govern this country and pull it out of this quagmire that we are in.

Why politicians are bringing Muslim-Muslim ticket debate - Northern Elders

the spokesperson of the northern elders also posited that politicians are bringing up the debate Muslim-Muslim tickets because that's the only way some of them can win political games.

Baba-Ahmed added that no Muslim president or vice president has favor his fellow Muslims in governance, same thing with Christian president or vice president.

Politicians are bringing in all these factors that specifically targeted at giving a few of them certain advantages. Now, you hear these people are saying it has to be a Muslim-Muslim ticket, ordinary Nigerians don’t care. Politicians are playing a game with the faith, intelligence and future of our people.

I’m telling you ordinary Nigerians do not consider the faith of leaders now as central to the way they exist. We have been taught some terrible lessons from recent leaders who may have benefitted from religious politics but have abandoned the people who they share the same faith with. I think people are wiser now.”

Northern Elders Forum Condemns Killing of Northerners in Anambra

Legit.ng reports that the northern elders say they will no longer tolerate the incessant killings of northerners in the southeast.

The elders stated that northerners in the southeast and even southeasterners must be protected by the government.

There have been coordinated killings in Anambra state by unknown gunmen in the last few weeks.

Insecurity: Buhari Asked to Resign by Northern Elders Forum

President Muhammadu Buhari has been asked to vacate his position as the number citizen of Nigeria.

The demand was made by the Northern Elders Forum which accused the president of failing to protect Nigerians.

The forum said it will be a monumental disaster to allow the president to remain in power until May 2023.

Source: Legit.ng