Bishop Silas Eke of Kingly People's Assembly has said Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu's position on Muslim-Muslim ticket debate is not a call to Islamize Nigeria

Bishop Eke while speaking to newsmen in Umuahia says the APC cannot win election with a minority Christian from the north as Bola Tinubu's running mate

The bishop noted that Kalu is a chieftain of the APC from the Southeast where the party is less popular, saying that he has only spoken as a committed party man

Umuahia, Abia - Bishop Silas Eke of Kingly People’s Assembly has thrown his weight behind the Muslim-Muslim ticket while supporting the position of the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu on the debate.

There has been debate on Muslim-Muslim ticket over the choice of the running mate of the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, ahead of 2023 elections.

Bishop Eke says Senator Kalu did not tell the APC to Islamize Nigeria.

The Bishop announced his support for Kalu’s position on Muslim-Muslim ticket while fielding questions from journalists on Wednesday in Umuahia, Abia state capital.

He posited that,

“There is absolutely nothing wrong with what he said. The party stands a better chance to win with a Muslim/Muslim ticket. I didn’t hear Kalu telling APC to Islamize Nigeria. I think he is in order.”

The Bishop maintained that APC cannot win the 2023 presidential election with a Christian minority from the north as Bola Tinubu’s running mate.

He urged those against the presidential ambition of Tinubu not to crucify Kalu as he had only spoken as a committed party man. He said,

“Let’s not forget that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is a chieftain of the APC from a region where the party is not too popular.”

He added that emotion should be taken out of the debate.

“Majority of those criticizing his statement are doing so out of emotions. But to the best of my knowledge, there is nothing like emotions in politics.

