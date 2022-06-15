Three suspects have been arraigned for the gruesome murder of a commercial sex worker, Hannah Saliu

All three suspects were arraigned before the Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, June 14 where they will face trial

It was gathered that the Holy Quran was found in Hannah's house which triggered the attack on her by the suspects

Lagos, Yaba - Three persons alleged to be involved in the gruesome killing of a commercial sex worker, Hannah Saliu somewhere in Alaba Rago, Lagos state have been brought before the Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, June 14.

In a report by the Guardian newspaper, Hannah was said to have been beaten to death by these suspects for allegedly keeping a copy of the Holy Quran in her room.

The Lagos state police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the arraignment of the three suspects. Photo: Benjamin Hundeyin

As gathered by Legit.ng, the three suspects are Abubakar Musa, Sarauta Monsur, and Surajo Yusuf who are all residents of Alaba Rago, an area in Lagos densely populated by northerners.

How Hannah was lynched

Confirming the development, the Lagos state police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin said the suspects were being arraigned for allegedly lynching and setting Hannah’s corpse ablaze.

It was further gathered that the suspects had patronised Saliu and the sum of N1000 was paid to Hannah after her services.

Meanwhile, when her customer exited the room, Hannah discovered that the sum of N5000 was missing from her room.

Reports say Hannah ran after the man and alleged that he had stolen the money from her room, an allegation the customer vehemently denied.

The man however offered to help her search her room alongside his friends to recover the money.

While the search was ongoing, his friends suddenly discovered a copy of the Holy Quran in her room in her room. Hannah was probed on why she kept the Holy Quran in her room despite the nature of her job.

Immediately an argument ensued, infuriated by her guts, they pounced on her and beat her till she lost her breath and set her corpse ablaze.

