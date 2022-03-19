Government Girls’ Science Secondary School (GGSSS), Gombe were thrown into mourning over the passing of one of their colleagues

Rahab Hassan, passed after she was killed by a commercial driver while awaiting the arrival of Governor Inuwa Yahaya on an official visit

Kumo, Gombe state - Rahab Hassan, a Senior Secondary I student was killed by a commercial driver identified as Abubakar Umar in Kumo town of Akko local government area of Gombe state.

Daily Trust reports that the young girl was knocked down while on the line up along the ever-busy Gombe-Yola highway while waiting to welcome Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

The Gombe state governor was billed to visit the town to witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding with a foreign university.

The unfortunate incident took place on Wednesday, March 2 when the driver who was coming from Gombe and heading towards Jalingo in Taraba State, knocked down Rahab.

It was gathered that students of Government Girls’ Science Secondary School (GGSSS), a boarding school in Kumo, lined up on the highway to welcome the governor following a directive by the school authority.

The 16-year-old who sustained injuries and died few hours later at the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH), Gombe.

Saratu Joda, the principal of the school confirming said the incident occurred around 12:30 pm before the arrival of the governor.

Gombe governor condoles with family

In another report by The Punch, Governor Yahaya commiserated with the parents of Rahab.

While sympathising with the bereaved family in Jalingo Baule, Yahaya said he received the unfortunate death of the student with great shock and sadness

