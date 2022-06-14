Three serving governors have been mentioned in a narrowed list of those being considered as Atiku Abubakar's running mate

Governors Nyesom Wike, Ifeanyi Okowa and Udom Emmanuel, all in the south-south are said to have made it to the narrowed list

It was, however, stated by that Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has brighter prospects of emerging as Atiku's running mate

A report by The Guardian states that the major opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has narrowed down the choice of Atiku Abubakar's running mate to three.

The newspaper stated that the party may be considering picking a sitting governor for the Vice President slot ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The search for former VP Atiku Abubakar's running mate intensifies ahead of INEC's deadline.

Source: Facebook

After clinching the ticket, Atiku was expected to nominate a running mate who will be acceptable to all segments of the party, one with the capacity to mobilise resources and sell the party in regions where he has influence.

Since the presidential convention held on Tuesday, May 28, the PDP is still in search of a running mate for its presidential candidate.

The Guardian reported that the party's choice is narrowing to serving governors in the Southeast and South-South regions.

The newspaper cited a source saying three governors from the south-south are being considered. They are:

Nyesom Wike, Rivers state governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta state governor Udom Emmanuel, Akwa Ibom state governor

A further narrowing showed that Governors Wike and Okowa may be in the front row, with Wike gaining upper hand.

It was gathered that the party is not too keen on going Southeast despite cries of marginalisation.

Atiku's running mate: Names favoured by PDP caucus in House of Reps

Meanwhile, members of the PDP caucus of the House of Representatives are said to be looking beyond Wike.

At a parley in Abuja on Monday, June 13, the caucus reportedly included Anyim and Senator Ken Chimaroke Nnamani as potential running mates to Atiku.

The group had earlier planned the meeting for the endorsement of Wike, but it was gathered that they had to shift grounds after two members of the caucus, Iduma Igariwey and Nnolim Nnaji made case for the inclusion of Anyim and Nnamani.

The lawmakers, who deliberated on their inclusion, subsequently conveyed their stance to Atiku for his consideration.

Niger Delta young professionals urge Atiku to pick Udom as running mate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Niger Delta Young Professionals (NDYP) called on Atiku to pick Governor Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state as his running mate to win the hearts and support of young Nigerians who form the bulk of eligible voters.

The forum said the Akwa Ibom governor's leadership style has aggressively attracted an array of industries, sustained public-private sector initiative, and has opened up opportunities for growth and improved living standards, especially for young people, who are engaged and employed with his various investments and projects.

