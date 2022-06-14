The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, may have been selected as the running mate to the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

A source close to the committee set up to come up with the choice of a running mate made the disclosure on Tuesday, June 14

The source added that the members of the committee voted 16 to 3 in favour of the Rivers state governor

FCT, Abuja - A report by BusinessDay states that a committee set up to come up with three names to be considered as Atiku Abubakar's running mate has voted in favour of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

The newspaper, citing an anonymous source, added that the committee on Atiku’s running mate voted 16 to 3 in favour of the Rivers state governor.

A PDP source claims Governor Nyesom Wike has been selected as VP Atiku Abubakar's running mate. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

The source, said to be close to the committee, that the Committee listed Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom state, before finally settling for Governor Wike.

The source added that the committee which was set up by the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, had to settle for Governor Wike due to his contributions to the development of the party.

The committee is reportedly headed by deputy national chairman, Umaru Damagun. It was gathered that at the end of the meeting, each member “had to sign the final decision”

Legit.ng, however, notes that Atiku and the PDP are yet to officially announce the party's vice-presidential candidate at the time of filing this piece.

Atiku's running mate: What PDP national chairman said

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ayu, the national chairman of the PDP, expressed confidence that the party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, would, within the next 48 hours, present a running mate to Nigerians.

He also gave assurance that the running mate will be someone Nigerians will relate well with and vote into office.

Ayu said this in his opening remarks at the meeting held on Tuesday, June 14, with members of the consultative committee set up to assist Atiku to choose a running mate.

