The Independent National Electoral Commission has said that it will be conducting the Saturday governorship election in Ekiti state with a by-election suspended last year

INEC national commissioner supervising Ekiti, Lagos and Oyo, Adeniran Rahman, revealed that 76% of the registered voters have collected their voters' cards in the state

Adeniran while speaking to stakeholders in Ado Ekiti, expressed the readiness of the commission to conduct a free and fair governorship election

Ado Ekiti, Ekiti - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given fresh updates ahead of the Saturday governorship election in Ekiti State.

According to the INEC national commissioner supervising Ekiti, Lagos and Oyo, Adeniran Rahman, the commission will combine the state governorship election with another by-election suspended since last year.

This was disclosed in a statement released on the official Twitter handle of the commission on Tuesday, June 14.

INEC having a stakeholders meeting in Ado Ekiti. Source: INEC Nigeria

Source: Twitter

INEC releases number of registered voters

Adeniran, while speaking at a stakeholders meeting in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital on Tuesday, June 14, said 749,065 of the 988,923 registered voters are expected to come out and vote on Saturday.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said:

"I am happy to note that many citizens have already collected their cards. Of the 988,923 registered voters in Ekiti State, 749,065 (or 76%) have collected their cards as of yesterday Monday 13th June 2022."

INEC expresses readiness to conduct free and fair election

The commission expressed its readiness to conduct a free and fair governorship election in the state, adding that electoral materials have been distributed to the various local governments in the state.

"The Commission is aware that stakeholders have expressed concerns about the election and would like to be given assurances in two critical areas. First is the transparency and credibility of the election; and secondly, its security and peaceful conduct."

INEC to conduct election with the suspended by-election in Ekiti

The commission also expressed that it will be conducting the governorship election alongside Ekiti East 1 State House of Assembly by-election which was suspended last year due to security concerns in the state.

The Governorship election will be combined with a pending bye-election in Ekiti East I State House of Assembly constituency which was earlier suspended following the unfortunate disruption of the process in March last year.

Ekiti 2022: Abdulsalami’s committee sends strong warning to INEC, parties, security agencies ahead of Saturday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Abdusalami Abubakar, the chairman of national peace committee, has called on all participants in the coming Ekiti state governorship election to shun violence.

Salami in a statement asked the people, especially the youths to come out without fear and exercise their rights to strengthen democracy in the state.

The former Head of State told the INEC and security agencies that other Nigerians and the world are counting on them for free and fair elections.

Ekiti 2022: Full list of candidates participating in governorship election

About eight aspirants have been revealed to be jostling for the seat of the Ekiti state ahead of its governorship elections.

The various candidates are also crisscrossing the state, stating their plans and urging the electorate to trust them with their mandates.

Political analysts believe that the election is going to throw up some interesting situations, considering the pedigrees and popularity of the candidates.

Source: Legit.ng