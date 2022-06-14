Abdusalami Abubakar, the chairman of national peace committee, has called on all participants in the coming Ekiti state governorship election to shun violence

The national peace committee has appealed to the people of Ekiti state to shun violence in the coming governorship election in the state.

The committee which was headed by the former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, sent the warning to the people in a statement barely a week before the election.

According to Channels Television, the former Head of State urged the people to come out without fear, with the hope to exercise their rights and vote to strengthen the democratic process in the state.

Abdulsalami also called on the youths to desist from making themselves pawns in the hands of politicians, and be conscious of security, and stability. Adding that the future of Nigeria remains their common patrimony.

He called for a due process to be followed in the election, saying participants should conduct themselves with civility and patriotism, respect the law, no matter the grievances they hold against each other in the poll.

Abdulsalami said:

We are aware that the 2023 election may not be the best – as can be attested to by the monetisation of the process, the acrimonious conduct of the recent party primaries, and the elevation of the ‘delegate position’ over and above the welfare of ordinary Nigerians. We urge all the people taking part in the Ekiti state governorship to follow due process, and conduct themselves with civility and patriotism.”

Former Head of state sends warning to INEC, security agencies ahead of Ekiti elections

Abdulsalami reminded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and security agencies that Nigerians and the world are monitoring them as a level-playing field is expected for all parties.

He added that the conduct and peaceful outcome of the Ekiti state election will test the claims of reform and strategic policy implementations over the last four years.

Abdulsalami affirmed:

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, and the political candidates in the Ekiti State governorship elections should know that the eyes of Nigerians, and indeed the world, are on them.

"The conduct and peaceful outcome of the Ekiti State off-cycle elections will put to test all the claims of reforms and strategic policy implementations of the last four years. We expect that a level playing field should be provided for all contestants – irrespective of the party under which they are contesting.”

