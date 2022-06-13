Ahead of the 2022 gubernatorial election in Ekiti state, reports have confirmed that women dominated the voter registration exercise

Yiaga Africa in its pre-election observation report says that 988, 923 voters are expected to vote in the election, with more women registered to vote at 51%

According to Yiaga Africa, young voters between the ages of 18-34 constitute 38.56% of the voters in Ekiti state

Ado, Ekiti - Reports made available to Legit.ng have confirmed that women will be deciding who becomes the next governor of Ekiti state.

According to an observation report by Yiaga Africa, data from the INEC voter register has revealed that 988, 923 voters are expected to vote in the gubernatorial election in Ekiti slated for Saturday, June 18.

Yiaga Africa observation team confirmed that 988, 923 voters are expected to vote in the Ekiti election, with more women registered to vote at 51%.

Interestingly, Legit.ng gathered that more women registered to vote to make up 51 percent of the 988, 923 voters.

Meanwhile, Young voters between the ages of 18-34 constitute 38.56% of the voters in Ekiti state.

INEC trains Adhoc officials

Also contained in the report, the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced training of Ad hoc officials in the state for the election.

The training is understood to intimate officials of the new electoral act, their role in the electoral process as well as their professional ethics.

The report states:

"INEC conducted a mock accreditation of voters in Ekiti state to test the functionality of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) that will be deployed for the governorship election in the state.

"The exercise was conducted on Monday, May 30th, 2022, in 12 PUs spanning six local government areas (LGAs) (Ado Ekiti, Ekiti South West, Ikere, Ifelodun/Irepodun, Ido-Osi, and One).

While the process appeared to be seamless, citizen participation was low. This is reportedly owing to the inadequate publicity by the Commission. For instance, as at 2 p.m only 5 people had approached INEC officials for the mock accreditation at Ado 'J' Okesa Opposite High Court /GRA, Police I, while in Ado 'J' Okesa Set Mango Area / G. R. A., Police II only 20 participated in the exercise. "

Ekiti 2022: 541 trained observers to monitor governorship election across 16 LGAs

In a similar development, Yiaga Africa says it has trained 541 citizen observers billed to monitor the entire stages of the election in Ekiti.

These observers are expected to be deployed to all the 16 local government areas of the state to monitor and observe the governorship polls.

Yiaga Africa has urged citizen observers to imbibe the core value of integrity, accountability, and transparency during their responsibility as election observers.

2023 election: Allegations of extortion in CVR Centers by INEC officials emerge

Meanwhile, Yiaga Africa calls on the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the CVR exercise by three weeks.

It also called for investigation of allegations of bribery and non-deployment of personnel in some Registration Centers.

Commends INEC for deploying additional 209 machines to Kano, Lagos, and five states in the Southeast.

