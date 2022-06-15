A Borno state High Court has sentenced Aisha Alkali Wakil, popularly known as Mama Boko Haram to jail.

Mama Boko Haram was sentenced to five years imprisonment without an option of a fine over allegations of fraud.

Delivering judgement on the matter before the court, Justice Aisha Kumaliya jailed Mama Boko Haram alongside Tahiru Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyode.

Mama Boko Haram has been jailed alongside three others over allegations of fraud. Photo: Aisha Wakil

The trio were sentenced after their prosecution by the Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

They were arraigned before the court on a two-charge bordering on conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of N71,400,000.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Having operated a non-governmental organisation named Complete Care and Aid Foundation, the convicts were accused of approaching Saleh Ahmed Said of Shuad General Enterprises Ltd to deliver 3,000 bags of beans worth N71,400,000 under the false pretence of executing a supply contract.

In the foundation, Mama Boko Haram functions as the CEO while Daura and Shoyode served as the programme manager and country director.

In her judgement, Kumaliya said that the convicts committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Sections 1(1) (b) and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

Although they pleaded not guilty to the charges, Ali Ahmed, the prosecuting counsel had presented four witnesses and tendered several documents which were admitted by the court as exhibits.

Having proved his case against the defendants, the court pronounced them guilty and sentenced them to five years imprisonment without an option of a fine.

Justice Kumaliya ordered the convicts to pay the sum of N30,500.000 as compensation to their victims.

In default, they shall serve an additional ten-year prison term.

Nigerian Army makes strange discovery in Borno 7 years after kidnap of Chibok schoolgirls

Soldiers of the Nigerian Army working in the 26 Task Force Brigade in Borno on Tuesday, June 14, intercepted Mary Ngoshe and her son.

The woman was found around the Ngoshe area of the state while troops were on patrol.

According to the Nigerian Army, Ngoshe is believed to be one of the abducted girls from GGSS Chibok in 2014. The force said further exploitation is ongoing.

“Keep hope alive”, defence chief, Lucky Irabor tells families of Kaduna train attack

The Nigerian military had reiterated its commitment to eliminate ISWAP, Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor said the military is also intensifying efforts to secure the release of 51 kidnapped victims of the Kaduna train attack.

General Irabor however urged Nigerians to help with needed intelligence in other to annihilate these terrorists.

Source: Legit.ng